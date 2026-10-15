Joel Embiid Lands No. 2 on NBA's Top Trade Candidates List as Anthony Davis Tops Rankings Before Season Opener

NEW YORK — With the NBA's 2026-27 season set to tip off Monday, trade speculation is already building, and one name on a new list of top trade candidates stands out: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

CBS Sports ranked the league's top 10 trade candidates for the upcoming season, placing Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis at No. 1 and Embiid, a former MVP, at No. 2, a surprise given the 76ers' ambitious offseason moves.

The list also includes Golden State's Jimmy Butler, Boston's Paul George, San Antonio's De'Aaron Fox and two Sacramento Kings stars, reflecting how many veteran players could be on the move before February's trade deadline.

The top 10

The CBS Sports rankings were:

Anthony Davis, Washington Wizards Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors Paul George, Boston Celtics De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was listed as an honorable mention at No. 11.

Davis unlikely to stay in Washington

Davis tops the list amid reports that the Wizards do not plan to give him the large maximum contract extension he is seeking, leaving his long-term future in Washington in doubt.

Writer David Aldridge said there was little doubt that Davis' agent, Rich Paul, "already has gamed out other teams' interest in Davis" and will continue to do so as the trade deadline approaches.

Davis, a 10-time All-Star and NBA champion, would likely draw interest from contending teams seeking a frontcourt upgrade, though his contract demands and injury history could complicate any deal.

Embiid the surprise

Embiid's inclusion is the most striking. The 76ers have not yet begun what has been one of the most anticipated experiments of the season: pairing Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey with newly added stars LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in a "Big Four" lineup.

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn suggested that with stars at every position, the 76ers "may simply decide they'd prefer a lower-usage center they can trust defensively" at a much lower salary.

Embiid, a seven-time All-Star and the 2023 league MVP, has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, and his large contract could become a factor if the new-look 76ers struggle to find chemistry.

Familiar names

Most of the other players on the list have been regular subjects of trade speculation over the past year.

In San Antonio, the emergence of young guards Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle has made Fox a possible trade piece that the Spurs could use to fill other needs.

Butler, 37, is coming off a torn ACL and has been viewed as a potential trade chip for the Warriors for some time.

The Kings have been trying to move away from the large salaries of Sabonis and LaVine for more than a year as the franchise looks to reshape its roster.

Porter's trade value is considered at its peak, and analysts suggest the rebuilding Nets could capitalize.

In Boston, George's contract could become a burden, while the Pelicans may eventually decide to move on from Williamson after years of injury problems that have limited his availability.

Duren after a bitter extension fight

Duren's presence on the list is another notable inclusion. The young Pistons center and the team agreed to a $200 million extension after a lengthy, contentious negotiation that stretched into training camp.

The talks reportedly left lingering tension, and analysts say a trade would not come as a surprise. Quinn noted that from a salary cap perspective, it is easier to trade a player under a signed contract in January than a restricted free agent in October.

Duren has developed into one of the league's top young rebounders and rim protectors, which could make him an appealing target for teams if Detroit decides to explore its options.

Irving and the Mavericks' future

Irving, 34, has also been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. The Mavericks are building around 19-year-old phenom Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, and may eventually decide to move the veteran guard as they focus on a younger core.

What to watch

Trade activity typically picks up after Dec. 15, when most players who signed contracts in the offseason become eligible to be traded. The pace usually accelerates in the weeks leading up to the February trade deadline.

Teams that start slowly may be more motivated to make changes, while contenders could look to add stars to strengthen their playoff push.

For players like Embiid and Davis, early-season performance and team results could go a long way toward determining whether they become serious trade targets or remain in place.

Season opens Monday

The 2026-27 regular season begins Monday, giving teams their first chance to evaluate new lineups and offseason additions in games that count.

With several stars facing uncertain futures, front offices across the league will be closely monitoring rivals as they weigh potential moves.