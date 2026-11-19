Grand Theft Auto VI is a huge open-world game, and losing progress in the state of Leonida can be costly. Here is how saving works in Rockstar's new game, including one catch that could surprise new players.

GTA 6 uses both manual saves and autosaves. Unlike Grand Theft Auto V, which required players to sleep in a safehouse bed or use a quick-save option on the in-game phone, GTA 6 lets players save directly from the pause menu.

How to save manually in GTA 6

To save your game:

1. Press the Options button on PlayStation 5 or the Menu button on Xbox to open the pause menu. 2. Go to the Game tab. 3. Select Save Game. 4. Choose an empty slot or overwrite an existing save. 5. Wait for the save to finish before closing the game.

You do not need to go to a safehouse or bed to save. The pause-menu option works in free roam across the open world.

The same Game menu also has options to load a previous save or start a new game.

The prologue catch

There is one important limit: you cannot manually save during the game's opening prologue.

Players must rely on autosave until they finish the opening sequence and reach Jason's house at the marina. That usually happens after completing the first job for Brian, according to Game Rant. Manual saving is available after that point.

15 manual save slots

GTA 6 gives players 15 manual save slots. Players can overwrite or load any of them.

The game also has a separate 16th slot reserved for its autosave. It is kept apart from your manual saves and shows up in the Load Game list with them.

How autosave works

The game saves automatically as you play, including after missions and after events such as being wasted or busted, according to guides published at launch.

Because the autosave uses a single slot that is constantly overwritten, guides recommend making regular manual saves as backups.

Why manual saves matter

GTA 6 has close to 100 story missions, and according to GamesRadar, there is no way to replay missions after completing them.

That makes manual saves especially useful. Players who want to revisit a memorable mission, try a different approach or undo a decision will need a save from before that point.

Guides suggest:

Saving at the start and end of each major chapter. Saving before major story decisions or heists. Keeping separate saves before risky activities, such as using cheats, which disable saving and trophies. Saving after getting rare vehicles or valuable items.

Cloud backups

Players can protect progress further by turning on console cloud saves. On PlayStation 5, cloud storage for saves requires a PlayStation Plus subscription. Xbox Series X|S consoles sync saves to the cloud automatically.

Cloud saves can help if a console fails or if you want to keep playing on another console.

Safehouses still matter

Even though saving no longer depends on a bed, safehouses remain an important part of GTA 6. Jason and Lucia share a home base where they spend downtime between missions, a setup some previewers compared with the camp in Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 now available

Grand Theft Auto VI launched Nov. 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version has not been announced.