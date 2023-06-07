Tons of people throughout the globe spend countless hours each year playing video games, proving the widespread appeal of this pastime. The global gaming market is expanding at a pace never seen before. The worldwide population is projected to reach 3.1 billion by 2023, up from an estimated 2.7 billion players in 2022. This pattern shows that gaming is not only well-liked but is also growing more widely available all across the globe.

In addition, gamers are devoting much of their time to playing games; the typical gamer now spends 6.5 hours a week doing so. This is a rise of 20% in only the last five years, demonstrating the growing importance of gaming as a leisure activity.

Exploring Genres in Gaming: Action, Adventure, and Role-Playing Games

Action, adventure, and role-playing games are some of the most played types of video games. The action genre dominates the gaming industry, followed by the role-playing and adventure genres. Their widespread appeal stems from the fact that players may participate in a wide range of activities, from adventure to puzzle solving. Fast-paced and furious action games often include some type of conflict between the player and an enemy. On the other side, adventure games take place at a more leisurely pace and often include exploration, puzzle-solving, and narrative elements. In role-playing games, players assume the role of a fictional character and make decisions that shape the story's progression.

Esports, a competitive gaming, is another area where the industry is flourishing. Professional players compete against one another in esports competitions. There was a $900 million value to the esports industry in 2022, projected to rise to $1.1 billion by 2023. The number of people turning in to watch esports contests, both online and in person, is constantly growing. Now, several schools provide financial aid specifically for esports athletes.

In this piece, we'll look at some of the most promising new gaming companies that promise to shake things up in the sector. The companies on this list have been selected because of their unique ideas and the attention they have garnered from gamers and professionals in the gaming industry. We will examine these companies, their missions and offerings, and how they influence the gaming industry.

Blocklords

Blocklords is a strategy game that resembles Age of Empires or Crusader Kings. The game allows players to start as characters of different social backgrounds and grow fortunes through warfare with neighbors or collecting taxes. MetaKing Studios, the developer of Blocklords, has adopted a community-first approach to game development, revolutionizing the industry. Players can play the game, provide feedback, and work with developers to shape the game's future.

Blocklords has secured $15 million in seed-stage funding from renowned game industry giants such as Square Enix, Krafton, Fun Plus, Makers Fund, BITKRAFT, Delphi Digital, Animoca Brands, ShimaCapital, and others. With the Community Beta now live, players can experience the game's unique features and gameplay mechanics for themselves. Join the community and claim your free in-game hero, collaborate with fellow players, build your empire, and conquer your enemies for free.

Fungiball

Fungiball is a fantasy game based on the Polygon blockchain that combines professional tennis and NFT. The game's NFTs are linked to real tennis players whose value fluctuates based on performance. Users create a custom avatar, equip it with NFTs, and compete in tournaments to earn rewards. NFTs, which represent different tennis skills, are ranked by rarity.

Fungiball also offers a marketplace for buying and trading NFTs and a DAO to involve the community in decisions. Rewards include Ethereum, NFTs, and other special prizes. Fungiball has a clear roadmap for its development and is backed by a strong team and partnerships & Licenses. The game is slated for a year-end release. Their first auction of 48 NFTs (which ran from Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th) concluded with great fanfare after a fierce battle among buyers. Here are a few figures: more than 250 unique users, over 1600 bids in total, more than $11000 raised, and the Platinum Zizhan Zheng card broke all records by finding its buyer at over $1700!

My Lovely Planet

My Lovely Planet is a mobile game created by Ubisoft Lab with a simple yet powerful concept - every action the game takes impacts the real world. As a player, you take on the role of a Lovely Protector whose mission is to create a beautiful green island while protecting it from harm. The game features mini-games that allow you to earn seeds, tickets, and stars, which can be used to plant trees and acquire new scenery elements and building spaces. For every tree planted in the game, a tree is planted in the real world, making it a unique and rewarding experience.

My Lovely Planet has already gained a loyal following, with 8,000 active players and 30,000 subscribers and a 4.7 rating on both the App Store and Play Store. The game's impact goes beyond just entertainment, with the ambitious goal of creating a community of 100 million players by 2030. This community will work together to plant one billion trees, clean up one million tons of ocean waste, and protect 40,000 endangered species. My Lovely Planet has already received recognition for its impactful mission, winning the Unity For Humanity award. The team behind the game is also planning a token sale in the near few days to further develop the game and expand its reach.

OVAL3

OVAL3 is a groundbreaking concept that combines sport, gaming, technology, and finance to create the world's first Rugby Web3 game. The game allows users to collect, play, and win official digital cards for an immersive Rugby gaming experience. With licenses for 42 clubs, over 2,000 players, and three French and US leagues, OVAL3 offers an unparalleled gaming experience for Rugby fans worldwide. Additionally, OVAL3 has the support of notable partners such as ERA2140, Pyratz Labs, and Markchain, providing the necessary technical and marketing expertise in the Web3 space.

One of the unique selling points of OVAL3 is its ambassador and shareholder, Antoine Dupont, who is considered the best Rugby player in the world. The game has already launched its marketplace, making over $30k in weekly sales, with an active community of over 3000 users. The game's launch is expected to take place in the coming month. OVAL3 is also launching its token sale in the next few days to develop the Rugby ecosystem token, which will bring together sports, gaming, and finance excitingly and innovatively.

Summing Up

The companies listed in this article have emerged as highly notable entities, captivating significant attention and garnering considerable scrutiny due to their transformative potential in gaming. To remain thoroughly informed and effectively seize the burgeoning opportunities within this dynamic industry, it is strongly advised to diligently engage in comprehensive research and thoroughly explore the diverse range of offerings presented by these companies. Notably, by immersing oneself in the pursuit of knowledge and actively examining the multifaceted aspects of their propositions, individuals can position themselves to leverage this captivating industry's evolving landscape.