MELBOURNE — Victorian heavy vehicle builder Gorski Engineering and commercial transport equipment supplier JOST Australia have expanded their 25-year operational supply partnership, reinforcing domestic manufacturing capabilities as demand surges for heavy-duty tippers, trailers, and infrastructure transport equipment.

The deepened collaboration centres on integrating JOST's expanding portfolio of heavy-vehicle components—including fifth wheels, landing legs, kingpins, hydraulic systems, and newly developed Australian-spec axle and suspension systems—directly into Gorski's custom-engineered trailer lines. The long-standing alignment between the Somerton-based trailer builder and the component specialist highlights the growing reliance on localized supply chains to support Australia's civil construction, mining, and freight sectors.

Integrating Locally Certified Axle Systems and Heavy Vehicle Running Gear

A major pillar of the expanded partnership is Gorski's role as an early adoption partner for JOST's Australian axle and suspension systems. Engineered specifically for harsh domestic operating environments, JOST's axles feature 10.4-tonne ratings, available in both drum and disc configurations with overslung and underslung mounting options.

The equipment carries Road-Friendly Suspension (RFS) certification, enabling operators to maximize payload capacity while limiting road surface impact. Gorski has actively field-tested JOST's RFS-certified Overslung Drum axles across its tri-axle and multi-axle dog tipping trailers, utilizing integrated lift-axle technology to improve maneuvering in tight urban worksites and reduce tire drag during empty transport legs.

Beyond operational field metrics, the pre-assembled delivery format of JOST running gear—supplied as complete sub-assemblies with integrated shock absorbers and hangers—allows Gorski to streamline manufacturing cycles at its Melbourne assembly complex, increasing throughput to meet expanding order volumes across Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia.

"Using equipment from established manufacturers like JOST allows us to maintain our brand legacy and manufacture trailers that hold up under severe operating conditions," stated Paul Baker, General Manager of Gorski Engineering. "The supply of pre-tested, high-spec components ensures our manufacturing process remains efficient while providing our fleet customers with life-long reliability".

Supporting National Infrastructure Demand and Fleet Expansion

The timing of the partnership expansion coincides with rapid growth across Australia's heavy transport sector, propelled by major Tier 1 state and federal civil infrastructure projects. Gorski Engineering, which recently celebrated 50 years of continuous operation, has scaled production past 670 units annually to supply major fleet operators, truck rental networks, and private contractors.

To support this manufacturing trajectory, JOST Australia—which has served the local market for over 45 years—has expanded its localized technical support, spare parts distribution, and telematics integration. By equipping running gear with smart telematics devices, JOST provides real-time operational data to both the body builder and end-user fleets, monitoring brake wear, load distribution, and mechanical performance to optimize preventative maintenance schedules.

Core Operational Advantages of the Gorski-JOST Supply Partnership

Over two decades of supply chain collaboration backing domestic heavy vehicle engineering and manufacturing.

Field integration of 10.4-tonne, RFS-certified JOST axle systems designed to maximize payload capacity and maneuverability.

Streamlined assembly timelines via pre-engineered, modular running gear delivered as complete units.

Enhanced fleet tracking capabilities through integrated telematics for real-time maintenance and performance diagnostics.

Industry Outlook and Manufacturing Legacy

As Australian transport operators face stricter safety mandates, rising operational overheads, and heavy project workloads, the integration of high-grade, locally supported components remains vital to maintaining fleet availability.

By anchoring its build specifications to JOST Australia's expanding component ecosystem, Gorski Engineering reinforces its position as a leading domestic trailer builder. The sustained partnership offers a proven operational model for Australian manufacturing, demonstrating how close collaboration between body builders and primary component suppliers can drive product innovation, protect build quality, and sustain long-term growth across national transport networks.