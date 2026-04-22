GM Suspends Next-Gen Electric Trucks as It Pivots to Gas Engines and Hybrids Amid Slowing EV Demand

DETROIT — General Motors Co. has indefinitely delayed development of its next-generation full-size electric trucks, including refreshed versions of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ and GMC Hummer EV models, as the automaker shifts resources toward internal combustion engines and hybrid technology in response to softening demand for battery-electric pickups.

The decision, reported Tuesday and confirmed through supplier notifications, halts plans for a targeted 2028 production start on lower-cost, updated electric truck platforms. Sources familiar with the matter told Crain's Detroit Business that suppliers were recently informed of the suspension, with no new timeline provided. Industry analysts now expect any next-generation electric truck lineup to slip to 2030 or later.

GM spokesperson confirmed the company has not publicly announced specific timing or plans for next-generation battery-electric trucks but acknowledged ongoing recalibration of its electric vehicle strategy amid current market conditions. The move comes as EV sales growth has slowed industrywide, particularly in the lucrative full-size truck segment where buyers have shown strong preference for traditional gasoline-powered models offering proven range, towing capacity and lower upfront costs.

The suspension affects programs at GM's Factory Zero plant in Detroit-Hamtramck, the automaker's dedicated electric vehicle assembly facility. Current-generation electric trucks, including the Silverado EV and Sierra EV, will continue production there, though output has been adjusted in recent months to better match demand. GM has previously idled portions of the plant and laid off workers temporarily when EV inventory built up faster than sales.

Resources and capital previously earmarked for the next-gen EV truck program are being redirected toward GM's new T1-2 gas engine platform, set to underpin the next-generation 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 at Orion Assembly north of Detroit. The automaker is also accelerating evaluation of hybrid options, including potential plug-in hybrid variants for Silverado and Sierra pickups and extended-range electric systems that use a gasoline engine solely as a generator.

CEO Mary Barra has long maintained that GM views full battery-electric vehicles as the long-term endgame while emphasizing flexibility in the near term. The company continues to invest billions in battery technology and manufacturing but has tempered aggressive EV rollout targets in light of slower-than-expected consumer adoption, high interest rates, range anxiety and competition from lower-priced hybrid offerings by rivals such as Toyota, Ford and Stellantis.

Industry analysts described the pivot as pragmatic rather than a full retreat from electrification. Full-size trucks represent one of GM's most profitable segments, generating significant cash flow that helps fund future technologies. With gasoline truck demand remaining robust — especially for heavy-duty models — GM is prioritizing platforms that deliver immediate profitability while keeping hybrid and EV pathways open.

Suppliers expressed surprise at the abrupt halt but noted it aligns with broader industry trends. Several automakers have scaled back or delayed pure EV programs in 2026 as hybrid sales surge. Ford has emphasized hybrid F-150 variants, while Toyota continues to dominate with its hybrid lineup. GM's decision reflects similar market realities: many truck buyers, particularly in rural and commercial segments, remain wary of full EVs due to charging infrastructure gaps and payload concerns.

The delay does not affect GM's broader Ultium battery platform investments or existing EV models like the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Blazer EV. However, it signals a more measured approach to expanding the electric truck portfolio, which has faced challenges including higher-than-expected production costs and pricing that puts many models above $70,000 even after incentives.

GM's current Silverado EV offers up to 492 miles of range in some configurations and strong towing capability, yet sales have lagged behind projections. The company has introduced cost-cutting measures on 2026 models, including simplified styling and trim adjustments, to improve affordability. Despite these efforts, market data shows electric pickup adoption growing more slowly than passenger EVs in some segments.

The shift toward hybrids marks a notable evolution for GM, which once positioned itself as an EV leader with ambitious goals to phase out internal combustion engines. Earlier in the decade, the company paused some hybrid development to focus on battery-electric vehicles. Now, executives are re-evaluating plug-in hybrids as a bridge technology that can deliver improved fuel economy and lower emissions while addressing consumer concerns about pure EV ownership.

Financial implications for GM could be significant. Delaying expensive next-gen EV tooling and development preserves capital in an uncertain economic environment. At the same time, ramping up gas and hybrid truck production at Orion Assembly is expected to boost near-term earnings. GM shares reacted modestly to the news, reflecting investor familiarity with the company's flexible strategy under Barra.

Environmental groups and EV advocates expressed disappointment, arguing the move slows progress toward emissions reductions in the heavy-duty sector, which contributes substantially to transportation-related carbon output. Supporters of the decision countered that forcing uneconomical EVs risks alienating customers and undermining long-term industry support for electrification.

The announcement arrives against a backdrop of fluctuating energy prices and policy uncertainty. While federal EV incentives remain in place for qualifying models, potential changes in regulations or tax credits under shifting political priorities have prompted automakers to hedge their bets. GM has emphasized that its strategy remains data-driven and responsive to customer preferences.

Looking ahead, GM plans to continue refining its current EV truck offerings while exploring hybrid powertrains that could blend gasoline efficiency with electric torque. Extended-range systems, where a small gasoline engine charges the battery without directly driving the wheels, are under active study as a way to combine the best attributes of both technologies.

For workers at Factory Zero and Orion Assembly, the news brings mixed signals. Continued production of existing EVs provides some stability, while the T1-2 gas platform investment promises new work at Orion. Union leaders at the United Auto Workers have monitored the shifts closely, emphasizing the need for job security across propulsion types.

Broader industry context shows similar recalibrations at other automakers. Stellantis has delayed some EV launches, and even Tesla has adjusted production targets amid softening demand in certain markets. Hybrids have emerged as a clear winner in 2026 sales data, offering a practical transition for consumers not yet ready for full electrification.

GM's pivot does not signal abandonment of its electric ambitions. The company maintains ambitious long-term targets for EV sales growth and continues investing in autonomous technology, battery cost reduction and charging infrastructure partnerships. Executives have stressed that profitability and customer choice remain guiding principles.

As the automotive landscape evolves, GM's latest decision underscores the challenges of rapid transition in a capital-intensive industry. Truck buyers, who often prioritize capability, reliability and total cost of ownership, continue to favor proven gasoline platforms while showing selective interest in electrified options when they meet real-world needs.

The suspension of next-gen electric truck development gives GM breathing room to assess market dynamics, refine battery economics and potentially re-enter with more competitive products later in the decade. In the meantime, the automaker will lean on its strengths in traditional trucks and emerging hybrid technologies to maintain leadership in North America's pickup segment.

Industry watchers will closely monitor GM's upcoming earnings reports and product announcements for further details on hybrid timelines and any updates to EV strategy. For now, the message from Detroit is clear: flexibility and responsiveness to customer demand will shape the next chapter of GM's propulsion roadmap.