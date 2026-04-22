AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Air New Zealand announced Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Richard Thomson has resigned and will depart the national carrier on Aug. 28, prompting the airline to immediately begin searching for his successor amid ongoing operational and financial challenges.

Thomson, who rejoined Air New Zealand in March 2021 as CFO, previously held senior commercial and finance roles within the company. During his more than five years in the top finance position, he played a key role in the airline's post-COVID recapitalization, fleet modernization efforts and navigation of volatile fuel prices and global disruptions, according to company statements.

The resignation comes at a turbulent time for Air New Zealand, New Zealand's flag carrier, which has faced mounting pressures including rising jet fuel costs exacerbated by Middle East tensions, a reported multi-million-dollar first-half loss and the need for recent fare hikes and flight consolidations in May and June. Shares of the airline fell more than 2 percent in early trading following the announcement.

In a statement to the New Zealand Exchange, Air New Zealand said it has commenced a formal search for a new chief financial officer and will provide further updates once the process is complete. The airline emphasized that Thomson's departure is not linked to any performance issues and expressed gratitude for his contributions.

"Richard has made a significant contribution during a challenging period for the aviation industry," the company noted. "We thank him for his leadership in finance, investor relations and corporate strategy and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Thomson's exit marks the latest change in Air New Zealand's executive ranks. The airline has undergone several leadership adjustments in recent months, including shifts in operations roles earlier in 2026. Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Ravishankar, who took the helm in late 2025, now faces the task of stabilizing the finance function while steering the carrier through economic headwinds.

Aviation analysts described the timing as noteworthy but not entirely surprising given the demanding nature of the CFO role in a capital-intensive industry like airlines. Thomson oversaw critical financial maneuvers during the pandemic recovery, including equity raises and debt management that helped keep the airline afloat when international borders were closed and domestic travel was severely restricted.

Since resuming full operations, Air New Zealand has battled persistent cost pressures. Jet fuel remains a major expense, and disruptions from geopolitical events — particularly strains around the Strait of Hormuz — have driven up prices and forced route adjustments. The carrier recently warned of higher fares and reduced capacity on certain domestic and trans-Tasman routes to offset these costs.

Industry observers point out that airlines globally are grappling with similar issues. Fuel hedging strategies, fleet efficiency and revenue management have become even more critical as passenger demand rebounds unevenly and competition intensifies from low-cost carriers and international rivals.

Air New Zealand's financial performance has shown signs of strain. The company reported a first-half loss in recent updates, citing elevated fuel prices and softer demand in some segments. Despite this, the airline has maintained its commitment to sustainability goals, including investment in more fuel-efficient aircraft and exploration of sustainable aviation fuels.

Thomson's background includes a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law from the University of Canterbury. His deep institutional knowledge of Air New Zealand, spanning multiple stints, made him a steady hand during crises. His departure will leave a gap in corporate memory at a time when the board and CEO are focused on long-term strategic planning.

The search for a new CFO is expected to attract strong interest from both domestic and international candidates with experience in aviation, transportation or capital-intensive sectors. Key qualifications will likely include expertise in financial planning, risk management, investor communications and navigating regulatory environments in New Zealand and key markets like Australia, the Pacific Islands and Asia.

Air New Zealand operates a fleet serving domestic routes, trans-Tasman flights to Australia, and long-haul services to Asia, the United States and Pacific destinations. The CFO plays a pivotal role in capital allocation decisions, including aircraft purchases or leases, which can run into hundreds of millions of dollars.

Market reaction was muted but negative initially, with shares trading down around 2.2 percent on the NZX. Broader New Zealand shares remained relatively flat, reflecting limited immediate contagion from the news. Analysts suggested investors are more focused on quarterly operational updates and the broader economic outlook for tourism-dependent New Zealand.

The resignation highlights the high turnover sometimes seen in senior airline executive roles due to the cyclical and volatile nature of the business. Previous CFO changes at Air New Zealand and peer carriers have often coincided with strategic shifts or recovery phases.

As the airline moves forward, leadership stability will be crucial. Ravishankar has emphasized building resilience through cost control, network optimization and customer experience improvements. The incoming CFO will need to align closely with these priorities while managing shareholder expectations and potential future capital needs.

Air New Zealand has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable aviation in the region, with ambitions to reduce emissions and support New Zealand's climate goals. Financial oversight of these initiatives, including potential investments in new technology, will fall to the next finance chief.

Thomson is expected to remain in the role until late August, providing continuity during the transition. The company said it will ensure a smooth handover and that day-to-day operations remain unaffected.

The announcement arrives as the global aviation industry continues its post-pandemic normalization. Passenger numbers have recovered strongly in many markets, but profitability remains elusive for many carriers due to supply chain issues, labor shortages and geopolitical risks.

For Air New Zealand specifically, domestic and short-haul routes have shown resilience, while long-haul international services face stiffer competition and higher fuel exposure. Tourism from key source markets like Australia, China and the United States remains vital to the carrier's revenue.

Industry experts expect the CFO search to conclude within several months. In the interim, the existing finance team will continue executing current strategies under CEO direction.

The development underscores the challenges facing national carriers in smaller markets. Air New Zealand plays a critical role in connecting New Zealand to the world, supporting trade, tourism and family ties across the Pacific. Maintaining financial health is essential not only for shareholders but for the broader economy.

As the search begins, speculation may arise about whether the new CFO will come from within the aviation sector or bring fresh perspectives from other industries. Past appointments at similar airlines have mixed internal promotions with external hires to balance continuity and innovation.

Air New Zealand's board has not commented further on the reasons behind Thomson's decision, describing it as a personal career move. Such transitions are common in corporate life and do not necessarily signal deeper issues.

Looking ahead, the airline's next earnings report and any strategic updates will be closely watched. Investors will seek reassurance that the leadership change will not disrupt ongoing efforts to improve profitability and competitiveness.

For now, Air New Zealand continues its daily operations with more than 100 aircraft serving dozens of destinations. The focus remains on delivering reliable service while addressing cost pressures and positioning for sustainable growth.

Thomson's tenure spanned a period of profound change for the airline, from pandemic-induced grounding of fleets to gradual rebuilding of international networks. His contributions to financial stability during that era were significant, even as external factors continued to test the business model.

The story of Air New Zealand's CFO transition adds to a broader narrative of executive movements in the aviation sector as companies adapt to a new normal. Whether this change signals a strategic pivot or simply a natural evolution remains to be seen as the search for a successor unfolds.