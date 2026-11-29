NEW YORK — Sunday's Wordle draws on the flower garden, and its unusual vowel placement may trip up players used to common letter patterns.

Wordle No. 1,989 for Sunday, Nov. 29, follows Saturday's tricky puzzle, which brought yesterday's Wordle answer (November 28) WOOZY. Players who want to solve on their own can use the hints below before scrolling to the answer.

Hints For Wordle No. 1,989

These clues move from gentle to direct:

Word type: It is a noun from the world of gardening. Vowels and repeats: The word has two vowels (counting only A, E, I, O and U), and no letter appears more than once. Common letters: 3 of its 5 letters are among E, A, R, O, T, L, I, S, N and C, the ten letters that appear most in Wordle answers. Vowel placement: The vowels are the second and third letters. Definition: It refers to any of a genus of chiefly Eurasian plants with large often double flowers. First and last letters: It starts with P. It ends with Y. Pattern: P _ O _ Y

Why It Could Be Tricky

Two vowels sit side by side in the middle of the word, a pattern many players don't expect. The answer also ends in Y, which acts like a vowel sound but isn't counted in Wordle hint guides.

The opening letter adds another hurdle. P is less common as a first letter than S, C or B, and starting words such as CRANE or SLATE may turn up only E and N.

Spoiler Warning: Today's Wordle Answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1,989 on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, is:

PEONY

A peony is a flowering plant prized for its large, often fragrant blooms and layered petals. Peonies are popular in spring gardens and wedding bouquets, and they can live for decades once established.

The word is a fairly rare opener in the game's history. 122 of the 1,989 earlier Wordle answers start with the letter P.

Recent Wordle Answers

For players tracking recent solutions, Saturday's answer was WOOZY and Friday's was SHEAF. Wordle rarely repeats answers, so keeping a list of recent words can help narrow guesses.

Tips For Future Puzzles

Sunday's puzzle offers some lessons:

Consider adjacent vowels. Words such as PEONY, BEAUT and QUEEN put two vowels side by side. Testing combinations like EO, EA or IO can unlock tough puzzles. Remember Y endings. Many five-letter words end in Y, including adjectives and nouns. If early guesses turn up few vowels, a Y at the end is a strong possibility. Use a mix of common letters early. Starting words that test R, S, T, L and N alongside vowels can quickly rule out large groups of words. Think by category. When you have a few letters locked in, run through categories such as plants, animals or foods, since Wordle often draws on everyday nouns. Use hard mode carefully. In hard mode, revealed letters must be used in later guesses, which can trap players when several words fit the same pattern.

How Wordle Works

Wordle gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, tiles turn green for a correct letter in the right spot, yellow for a correct letter in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter not in the word.

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and bought by The New York Times in early 2022. A new puzzle unlocks at midnight local time.

Wordle No. 1,990 arrives Monday.