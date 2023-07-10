As the temperature rises during the summer, nothing is more invigorating than taking a plunge in a crystal-clean swimming pool. However, cleaning a pool can be very tedious, particularly when removing leaves, dirt, debris, and sand. Neglected pools can even swiftly transform your summer dreams into a disheartening reality. The accumulation of dirt, leaves, and debris creates an unattractive sight and presents significant health hazards.

Cleaning and maintaining your pool can become an arduous and expensive undertaking, robbing you of precious moments that could have been spent relishing in the refreshing waters. Ultimately, the absence of cleanliness in a pool can tarnish the pleasure and relaxation of summer, underscoring the importance of regular maintenance to safeguard the enjoyment of this season.

If you want to enjoy the summer season without making much effort to clean your pools, then this article is for you. And this AIRROBO PC100 product might be the solution for you to have the perfect summer pool fiesta!

AIRROBO emerges as a brand that stands out with its unwavering commitment to AI-enabled technologies. Backed by the esteemed enterprise UBTECH Robotics, renowned for its expertise in humanoid robotics, AIRROBO aims to revolutionize households globally by integrating cutting-edge technology and creating smart houses as the new norm of life.

What sets AIRROBO apart from other brands? AIRROBO's ability to blend the advantages of a big corporate entity with highly cost-effective products while bridging the gap and breaking the polarization that often plagues the robot vacuum cleaner brand market makes it a top choice!

The unique and irreplaceable value that AIRROBO brings to the table is the perfect fusion of high-end support and affordability, setting a new standard among smart home appliances.

Have a "cleantastic" swim with AIRROBO PC100

Fortunately, the AIRROBO PC100, a cordless robotic pool cleaner, is here to make your pool maintenance effortless and enjoyable. In this review, we will dig deep into the features, performance, and benefits of the AIRROBO PC100, along with exclusive deals and a giveaway campaign!

The AIRROBO PC100 is specifically designed to cater to household consumers looking for a hassle-free solution to cleaning their swimming pools. Whether you own a small backyard pool or a larger one, the AIRROBO PC100 is a reliable and efficient companion that saves time and energy.

The AIRROBO PC100 boasts a wide range of features that set it apart from other pool cleaners on the market. Let's explore some of its key highlights!

Complete coverage both above and below

The PC100 is designed to thoroughly clean your pool with its three brushless drive motors and tracks. It can scrub the floor, walls, and waterline with precision, thanks to its high-accuracy motion sensors and advanced in-house algorithms. Moreover, PC100 employs various parameters, such as changes in speed, time, and suction power, to measure the water level effectively.

Using intelligent climbing mechanisms, it can effortlessly ascend walls, reach the waterline, and use its pump to suction debris for optimal cleaning outcomes.

The optimal path to achieve comprehensive cleansing

The exceptional accuracy of this technology, known as NaviCleanTM, stems from its advanced combination of a high-performance positioning and navigation chip, along with an array of sensors and intelligent algorithms.

By evaluating your pool's specific dimensions, this system can precisely determine its location and leverage powerful algorithms to meticulously chart the most efficient cleaning route. Employing a zigzag pattern at depths of up to 3 meters, it thoroughly covers every nook and cranny without overlooking any area or duplicating its path.

Compared to conventional cleaning equipment, it is a remarkabe 10 times more efficient, providing a new level of cleaning prowess.

Smart parking system

Once its battery runs low or it finishes a cleaning session, the PC100 automatically positions itself at the pool's edge, making it conveniently accessible for retrieval.

Cordless robotic pool cleaner!

Say goodbye to the frustration of tangled wires, endless searches for power sockets, and the fear of accidents while maneuvering around. Experience a hassle-free and effortless approach to maintaining your backyard swimming pool with the innovative PC100.

Its cordless design liberates you from tedious cleaning tasks, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the pool and relish every moment. Enjoy pristine, crystal-clear water and revel in the well-deserved freedom this exceptional device gives you.

No trace dodges the powerful suction

Featuring an impressive 188W independent water pump motor, which is the most powerful in its class, the PC100 excels at its suction capabilities. With a bottom suction port operating at 55 GPM (210 LPM), this device effortlessly captures unwanted elements such as fallen leaves, debris, algae, and fine sand. To ensure thorough filtration, it incorporates a professional fine filter.

Moreover, the PC100 goes beyond mere suction and offers an enhanced cleaning experience. Equipped with two efficient scrubbing brushes, it diligently cleanses and polishes the walls and floors. The results are fantastic, leaving you amazed by the great cleanliness.

Long-lasting runtime

This pool cleaning device is designed to exceed your expectations, as it is equipped with a powerful 7800 mAh large capacity battery. This device ensures an extended cleaning time of up to 120 minutes. With its impressive battery life, the PC100 covers a vast area of up to 3,100 square feet (288 square meters), providing optimal cleaning performance.

Imagine having the convenience of two complete cleaning cycles for the most commonly found pool size and shape—a 16-by-32-foot rectangle. The PC100's coverage capacity allows it to effortlessly maintain the cleanliness of your pool with efficiency and precision.

Tailored to meet your specific needs, the PC100 features two distinct modes: Standard and Floor Only (Fast). Whether you prefer a thorough and meticulous cleaning session or a quicker clean-up, this device delivers as promised. With the PC100, you can expect each pool cleaning experience to be as efficient and effective as you envisioned.

Climbing master

The PC100 exhibits remarkable flexibility as it effortlessly scales vertical walls up to 90 degrees and smoothly maneuvers along gentle slopes of less than 25 degrees in any type of pool. Whether you have an above-ground or in-ground pool constructed with fiberglass, vinyl, or concrete materials, the PC100 effortlessly masters them all, quickly adapting to their unique characteristics.

Bigger filter basket!

This product is also designed with a large filter basket capacity of 4 liters, enabling it to accommodate a greater amount of debris. This means you'll need to empty it less frequently, making maintenance much more convenient. Additionally, cleaning the PC100 is a breeze, as you can simply use a garden hose for easy maintenance. With these features, the PC100 becomes even more practical and user-friendly.

Easy to familiarize

The status of PC100 is conveyed through a set of 11 indicator lights employing various combinations of colors and light effects. This concise and intuitive method of communication enables users to instantly discern the condition of the PC100, including when it needs to be submerged and the current battery level. When used with the user manual, this system significantly diminishes the learning curve for beginners and streamlines the process of resolving any issues that may arise.

Review Sections

Once we have familiarized ourselves with all the incredible features offered by the AIRROBO PC100, we will now delve deeper into the review sections, highlighting a variety of test methods that you can utilize as a valuable reference when considering the purchase of this product.

Short Foliage

To prepare the pool for cleaning, place a specific quantity of foliage at the pool's bottom. Next, turn on the PC100 and select F mode. Once the system initialization process is complete (indicated by the first and ninth LEDs flashing yellow), submerge the device into the pool.

Once the cleaning is finished, the PC100 will automatically position itself at the pool's edge. Meanwhile, use the hook provided when you want to remove the device. Verify if the PC100 has effectively captured up to 90% of the foliage and debris in the filter. It's important to note that the PC100 is designed for maintenance cleaning.

Wall cleaning & Floor cleaning in S mode

When you want to use the PC100, switch it on and select S mode. Once turned on, the PC100 will undergo a system initialization process, indicated by the first and ninth lights flashing yellow upon successful initialization. When the initialization is complete, carefully place the PC100 into the water. Upon immersion, the seven lights in the middle of the PC100 will illuminate in green, while the four lights on both sides will remain off. At this point, the PC100 is ready to commence pool cleaning.

The PC100 will continuously clean the pool walls in a V-shaped pattern, ascending and descending for three cycles, ensuring thorough wall cleaning.

It is also crucial to verify that the device reaches the waterline, scrubs the wall, and effectively suctions debris from around it. If the wall-cleaning process is successfully completed, the PC100 will proceed to clean the pool floor.

Following the wall cleaning, the PC100 in S mode will continue scrubbing until the power level drops below 20 volts. It will then park itself at the pool's edge and turn off the pump, motor, and LED light strip. It is worth noting that it is recommended to test the PC100 in a pool measuring 16 by 32 feet (47.5 square meters) with a depth of 1.5 meters.

Floor cleaning in F mode

In this mode, turn on the PC100 and select the F mode at the top. This will start the system initialization process, as indicated by the first and ninth lights flashing yellow upon successful initialization. Once the initialization is complete, carefully place the PC100 into the water. Upon submersion, the seven lights in the middle of the PC100 will emit a green running light, while the four lights on both sides will remain off. At this point, the PC100 is ready to commence pool cleaning.

Operating in F mode will clean the pool in a zigzag pattern, ensuring efficient cleaning. When the voltage drops below 20 volts, the PC100 will automatically navigate to the pool's edge and power off the pump, motor, and LED light strip.

Purchasing a smart device like the AIRROBO PC100 is an excellent decision for those seeking enhanced comfort and convenience in their daily lives. This cutting-edge device seamlessly integrates into your home, offering many features that make life easier.

To fully enjoy your summertime, we have these amazing exclusive deals and promotions, valid from June 5 to July 5, that customers can get from these different online stores:

Save $200 on the PC100 on Amazon US after the exclusive code SCEPC100

This revolutionary device will definitely transform your summer pool experience into something extraordinary.