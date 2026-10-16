Viva Energy Shares Drop 3% as Fuel Refiner Retreats From Two-Year High Despite Strong Middle East Tailwinds

SYDNEY — Shares of Viva Energy fell more than 3% on Friday, pulling back from recent highs as energy stocks lagged a broader rebound on the Australian market.

Viva Energy shares closed down 10 Australian cents, or 3.13%, at 3.10 dollars, at the session low. The stock traded as high as 3.20 dollars earlier in the day. About 6.6 million shares changed hands, and the company has a market value of about 5.1 billion dollars.

Energy sector lags

Viva did not release any market-sensitive news on Friday. The decline came as energy stocks underperformed while other sectors, including technology and gold miners, rallied following a strong session on Wall Street overnight.

Brent crude oil traded slightly lower, around $105 a barrel.

Big gains this year

Despite Friday's drop, Viva shares have surged about 72% over the past year. The stock reached a two-year high of about 3.24 dollars in September and has traded near those levels in recent weeks.

Viva, Australia's second-largest vertically integrated fuel supplier, has benefited from tight fuel supplies and higher prices as conflict in the Middle East has disrupted oil flows through the region. Refining margins jumped sharply in 2026, boosting earnings for companies such as Viva and rival Ampol, which operate local refineries.

The company owns the Geelong Refinery in Victoria and supplies a network of more than 1,300 retail fuel outlets, including Shell-branded service stations, as well as fuel for more than 70 airports and airfields.

Refinery setback

Viva faced a setback earlier this year when a fire broke out at the Geelong Refinery on April 15, disrupting some operations. The company completed work to restart a key processing unit in June.

In July, Viva guided to strong first-half earnings, underpinned by favorable hedging and supply agreements.

Questions about the future

Analysts say the outlook for Australian refiners remains uncertain over the long term, with rising electric vehicle adoption expected to reduce fuel demand. In the near term, however, supply disruptions and high refining margins have provided a strong tailwind.

What's next

Investors will watch for developments in oil markets and the Middle East, which have been the main drivers of Viva's share price this year, as well as any updates on refining margins and the performance of its convenience retail business.