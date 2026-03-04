Song Ping, a veteran Chinese Communist revolutionary whose nine-decade career bridged the founding of the People's Republic and its modern era, died Wednesday at age 108, state media reported.

Song passed away at 3:36 p.m. in Beijing due to illness despite medical treatment, Xinhua News Agency announced. Described in the official obituary as a "long-tested, loyal communist fighter," he was one of the last living links to the party's earliest generations, having joined in 1937 and served under leaders from Mao Zedong to Jiang Zemin.

Born Song Yanping on April 24, 1917, in Ju County, Shandong Province, Song grew up amid warlord rule and Japanese invasion. He participated in revolutionary activities from the 1930s, graduating from Tsinghua University's chemistry department before fully committing to the Communist cause. During the Second United Front against Japan (1938-1947), he served as political secretary to Zhou Enlai, one of the "five secretaries" of the Central Committee, gaining early exposure to top leadership.

After 1949, Song held key provincial and central roles. He became First Party Secretary of Gansu Province from 1977 to 1981, where he championed economic reforms and talent development. Notably, he promoted Hu Jintao, then a young official in Gansu's construction commission, launching the future general secretary's ascent. Chinese media often dubbed Song "the greatest talent scout in Chinese politics" for nurturing Hu and others.

In the reform era under Deng Xiaoping, Song headed the State Planning Commission (1983-1987) and served as State Councilor. He chaired the Central Organization Department from 1983 to 1987, overseeing senior cadre appointments, promotions, and evaluations — a position of immense influence over the party's personnel system.

The 1989 Tiananmen Square crisis elevated Song to the Politburo Standing Committee on June 24, alongside Jiang Zemin and Li Ruihuan, as the party reshuffled leadership. At 72, he became a core figure in stabilizing the post-crisis order. He retired at the 14th Party Congress in October 1992, ending his formal role but retaining symbolic stature as the oldest living former PSC member.

Song's longevity made him a living archive of CCP history. He witnessed five generations of leaders: Mao, Deng, Jiang, Hu, and Xi Jinping. Even in retirement, he attended major events, including the 19th National Congress in 2017 at age 100 and the 20th in 2022 at 105, arriving in a wheelchair but actively following proceedings. His presence underscored continuity and reverence for revolutionary elders.

Known for low-key demeanor and emphasis on party discipline, Song avoided public controversy in later years. He celebrated his 100th birthday in 2017 and remained one of the world's oldest living politicians. His wife, Chen Shunyao, a fellow revolutionary, died in 2019. They had at least one son, Song Yichang.

Song's death comes amid China's ongoing emphasis on party history and revolutionary traditions under Xi. Official tributes highlighted his loyalty, contributions to cadre building, and role in economic planning during pivotal transitions.

As the sole surviving member of the 13th PSC from 1989-1992, Song's passing closes a chapter on the post-Tiananmen leadership that guided China through rapid modernization. His career exemplified the party's evolution from revolutionary struggle to governance, leaving a legacy tied to talent cultivation and institutional stability.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately detailed, but state protocol typically includes high-level memorials for such figures. Song is survived by family and a vast network of protégés across generations of officials.