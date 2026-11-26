Sanofi's U.S.-listed shares kept rising Wednesday. Investors continued to respond to the French drugmaker's $41 billion agreement to buy Insmed, its largest bet yet on replacing revenue from its best-selling drug, Dupixent.

Sanofi's American depositary shares traded at $53.66 around 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, up $1.76, or 3.39%. That gives the company a market value of about $128.8 billion. About 1.46 million shares had traded early in the session.

The deal

Insmed shares rallied 14% Tuesday after Sanofi announced it would buy the smaller drugmaker for $41 billion, the largest pharma deal since 2023. Sanofi will pay $175 per share in cash.

Sanofi's own shares rose too. The stock surged to a more than one-year high on Tuesday after the agreement was announced. Sanofi stock gained more than 7% in Paris.

The acquisition gives Sanofi two commercialized medicines, Brinsupri and Arikayce, along with Insmed's late-stage development pipeline.

Brinsupri is the main prize. The once-daily oral pill is the first and only approved treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Since its U.S. launch in August 2025, it has reached blockbuster status, delivering $1.09 billion in revenue through Sept. 30, 2026. Arikayce revenue was $433.8 million in 2025, up 19% from the prior year.

Why it matters

The deal is aimed at Sanofi's biggest long-term challenge. Sanofi has been seeking new growth to reduce its reliance on Dupixent ahead of the blockbuster drug's looming loss of exclusivity.

It is a big bet by new Sanofi CEO Belen Garijo.

Analysts largely welcomed the deal. Barclays analysts called it a "breath of fresh air," saying it significantly improves Sanofi's outlook for the Dupixent patent expiry. Jefferies analysts also viewed the transaction as a strategic fit that would help cushion the impact of Dupixent's eventual loss of exclusivity.

One fund manager said investors had been waiting for this deal. "Finally Sanofi is doing the deal everyone expected," said Claus Henrik Johansen, CEO of Global Health Invest.

Concerns remain

Not everyone was enthusiastic before the deal was announced. When reports of talks first surfaced, some investors and analysts cautioned that the deal could strain Sanofi's financial resources. A $41 billion all-cash purchase is a major commitment, even for a company of Sanofi's size. Integration and execution risk will be closely watched.

Wall Street expects the deal to go through. RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev said the firm believes the transaction makes sense and is likely to close, and that another bid is unlikely. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027. BMO Capital said it sees "limited direct risks to deal closure at this time with minimal pipeline overlap between Insmed and Sanofi."

Several brokerages cut their ratings on Insmed to neutral-equivalent levels and set price targets at the $175 offer price. That reflects limited upside for Insmed holders now that terms are fixed.

At Wednesday's price, Sanofi trades at about 24.8 times trailing earnings. Its U.S. shares are now well above their 52-week low of $39.07.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.