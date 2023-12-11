CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChicagoBoothExecEd--The University of Chicago Booth School of Business introduces The Chicago Booth Approach to Finance Workshop (CBAFW), a transformative program designed for managers without accounting and financial backgrounds who wish to develop a solid understanding of measuring and communicating their firm’s economic performance.

This learning experience is adapted to the diverse backgrounds and learning styles of each participant—ensuring that every executive, regardless of their prior knowledge in finance and accounting, can fully grasp and apply the concepts taught in the program. Participants will leave the program with the skills to make informed financial decisions, leading to improved strategic planning and better financial outcomes for their organizations.

The program’s faculty director, Haresh Sapra, Charles T. Horngren Professor of Accounting, Chicago Booth, and one of the world's renowned Chicago Booth faculty, designed this program to optimize learning through an interactive experience.

“Finance and accounting concepts can be challenging for executives to comprehend, but are important in making critical business decisions with consequences. I sought to design a program that incorporates a combination of learning tools to maximize the learning impact,” says Professor Sapra.

Participants will begin their journey by viewing asynchronous professionally recorded online videos of Sapra’s lectures/research, building a solid foundation before they enter the classroom. Next, participants will attend two days of rigorous classroom lectures with Sapra. On day three, participants will engage, listen, and learn from Chicago Booth alumni through an exclusive guest panel addressing regional economic trends and complex financial decisions. These discussions will be tailored to your program location, whether at Chicago Booth’s Hong Kong or Chicago campus.

Throughout the program, participants will have the chance to network with a diverse group of professionals from various industries. This creates an invaluable opportunity to exchange ideas, experiences, and form lasting professional relationships.

To continue discussions after the program ends, attendees will be invited to join an exclusive social group that includes past participants of Sapra’s eight-week online program, the Chicago Booth Approach to Finance. Past participants of the online Chicago Booth Approach to Finance program will also receive a discount if they wish to continue learning by attending this new workshop program.

The program will culminate with a celebratory certificate ceremony to acknowledge the program participant’s accomplishment with Chicago Booth.

Chicago Booth Executive Education offers world-class education across finance, leadership, executive management, strategy, innovation, and analytics and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization’s unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth’s MBA degree program, as well as experts in industry. The Booth Executive Education network represents over 30,000 executives across 140 countries.

About the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its global campuses in Chicago, London, and Hong Kong.

