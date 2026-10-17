SYDNEY — The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has named sharp increases in energy costs as the primary driver of the renewed cost-of-living pressures weighing on households across its member countries in 2026, according to recent data and analysis from the Paris-based body.

Headline inflation across the OECD rose to 4.3 percent in the year to August, up from 4.1 percent in July, the organisation reported. Energy prices accounted for the bulk of the acceleration, climbing 13.6 percent compared with a year earlier — the strongest increase since early 2023 in several major economies. Of the 37 OECD countries with available data, 28 recorded higher energy inflation, with particularly steep rises in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Spain and Türkiye.

The OECD has linked the latest energy surge to ongoing geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East, including threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to energy infrastructure. These supply constraints have pushed up not only fuel and electricity prices but also the cost of fertilisers and other industrial inputs, feeding through into higher food and broader consumer prices.

"OECD labour markets have been strong and resilient — employment is at record highs and unemployment rates are near historic lows," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in recent remarks. "But workers' purchasing power is not keeping up. The answer is boosting labour productivity with better education policies, adult learning options, job mobility and technology adoption."

Real wages remain a central concern. Across the OECD, real wages in the first quarter of 2026 were still below their levels from early 2021 in 13 of the 37 countries analysed. Although annual real-wage growth stayed positive in almost all member states, the average slowed to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent a year earlier. The wages of the lowest-paid workers have generally held up better than those of middle-income earners, helped by successive increases in minimum wages in many countries.

The cost-of-living squeeze is expected to persist even as broader inflation moderates in some regions. A survey of chief economists by the World Economic Forum found that 88 percent anticipate higher food costs over the next 12 months, 83 percent expect rising electricity prices, and 77 percent foresee higher transport costs. Real household incomes are projected to stagnate or fall in most parts of the world, with South-East Asia and India standing out as relative exceptions.

The latest pressures come after several years of elevated inflation that began with pandemic-related supply disruptions and intensified following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Many households have still not fully recovered the purchasing power lost during that earlier spike. The OECD has noted that while employment remains robust, the failure of real wages to keep pace with cumulative price rises has left living standards under sustained strain.

Governments face a difficult balancing act. Fiscal space has narrowed in many countries after years of pandemic support and subsequent energy relief measures. Broad-based subsidies and price caps, while politically popular, can weaken incentives to reduce energy consumption and often prove fiscally costly. The OECD has repeatedly advised that structural reforms aimed at lifting productivity offer a more sustainable path to restoring living standards than temporary interventions that suppress prices.

Productivity growth has been modest across much of the OECD in recent years. Cormann and other OECD officials have pointed to the need for stronger education systems, expanded adult training, greater labour-market mobility and faster adoption of new technologies as essential steps. Without faster productivity gains, the organisation warns, wage growth is unlikely to outpace inflation on a durable basis.

In Australia, which has featured prominently in OECD discussions of living standards, the combination of high household debt, elevated housing costs and energy-price volatility has amplified the impact of the broader global pressures. Similar patterns appear in several European economies where energy dependence remains high and industrial costs have risen sharply.

The OECD's Economic Outlook has projected that global growth will slow in 2026 under the weight of higher energy prices before a modest recovery in 2027, assuming that energy costs ease gradually from current elevated levels. Inflation in the G20 is expected to rise further in 2026 before moderating the following year. A more severe or prolonged disruption to energy supplies would push growth lower and inflation higher than currently forecast.

Labour-market data continue to show resilience. OECD-wide employment reached approximately 670 million in mid-2026, and the unemployment rate has remained near 4.9 percent. Yet the organisation has highlighted rising youth unemployment in some countries and the risk that prolonged cost-of-living pressures could erode public support for open markets and structural reform.

Policymakers are being urged to prioritise measures that raise long-term productive capacity rather than relying solely on short-term relief. That includes investment in skills, improvements in competition and regulation, and policies that encourage business investment and innovation. The OECD has also stressed the importance of well-designed social safety nets that protect the most vulnerable without locking in higher structural spending.

For households, the practical effect of the energy-driven inflation remains immediate. Higher electricity bills, fuel costs and food prices continue to squeeze discretionary spending even in countries where headline inflation has retreated from its earlier peaks. The cumulative impact of successive price shocks since 2021 has left many families with permanently higher outgoings for essentials.

As central banks navigate the tension between controlling inflation and supporting growth, and as governments confront limited fiscal room, the OECD's diagnosis places energy-market stability and productivity reform at the centre of any durable solution to the cost-of-living challenge. Without progress on both fronts, the organisation indicates, the squeeze on household budgets is likely to remain a defining feature of the economic landscape into 2027 and beyond.

The coming months will test whether policymakers can shift from temporary relief measures toward the deeper structural changes the OECD argues are required to restore sustained gains in living standards.