NEW YORK — A day after hitting its 1,000th game, The New York Times' Strands puzzle served up a healthy breakfast on Sunday.

The New York Times Strands puzzle for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, puzzle No. 1001, has a theme of "Breakfast in a bowl," with the spangram MUESLI and seven related answers.

Hints For Strands No. 1,001

These hints move from gentle to direct:

Theme clue: The game's own clue for today is "Breakfast in a bowl". How many words: 7 theme words plus the spangram. The theme words run from 4 to 7 letters. Spangram: It is 6 letters long and begins with M. Spangram position: First side: left, 4th row. Last side: right, 4th row. Clue words: Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. SOAP · PASTA · SINCE · SALE · CRAB · PSALMS

One guide pointed to a useful shortcut. RAINS hides inside one of today's longer answers, so playing it gives you a faint trail towards the board's dried-fruit corner, even though the word itself scores only as a hint.

Spoiler Warning: Today's Strands Answers

The answers to Strands No. 1,001 are:

Spangram: MUESLI Theme words: BRAN, OATS, BARLEY, PEPITAS, ALMONDS, COCONUT, and RAISINS, all ingredients commonly found in a healthy breakfast bowl.

The spangram traces a fitting shape on the board. The spangram MUESLI starts with an M four letters down on the far-left column and winds across the board, forming the shape of a bowl.

About Muesli

Muesli is a cold breakfast mix of rolled oats, grains, nuts, seeds and dried fruit. It was developed in Switzerland around 1900 by physician Maximilian Bircher-Benner. It is often soaked in milk or yogurt, or eaten like cereal.

The theme words reflect its common ingredients. Pepitas, the hulled seeds of certain pumpkins, may be the least familiar word for many players, and the longest theme words, PEPITAS, ALMONDS, COCONUT and RAISINS, each run seven letters.

The breakfast mix has had its detractors. TechRadar's guide joked that muesli was, for years, described by bacon lovers as "rabbit food".

Yesterday's Answers

For players catching up, Saturday's milestone 1,000th puzzle had the Spangram: NINETIESSHOW · Theme Words: BLOSSOM, CHARMED, FELICITY, FRIENDS, RUGRATS.

Tips For Solving Strands

Start with short words. OATS and BRAN are short and easy to spot, and they can open up parts of the board. Find the spangram early. Once you trace it, the remaining words become easier to locate because the board is split into sections. Use hidden words. Short words such as RAINS can point toward longer answers nearby. Use every letter. Every letter on the board belongs to exactly one answer, so leftover letters show what remains.

How Strands Works

Strands asks players to find theme words hidden in a grid of letters, connecting letters in any direction. The spangram stretches from one side of the board to the other and describes the theme.

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone, so some players are always solving a different day's game than others.