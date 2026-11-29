NEW YORK — Sunday's New York Times Connections puzzle mixes fitness, pocket change and cartoon families with a purple group that hides its answers at the ends of longer words.

Connections No. 1,267 for Sunday, Nov. 29, asks players to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Today's groups use shared meanings, familiar names, and smaller words found at the ends of longer ones.

Today's 16 Words

The 16 words: BEAR CRAWL, BELCHER, BURPEE, CENT, CRUNCH, DEMEANING, DISAPPOINT, FARTHING, GRIFFIN, HILL, MANTICORE, MOUNTAIN CLIMBER, PITTANCE, SIMPSON, SOU, ZOOLOGIST.

Hints For Each Group

TechRadar offered these group hints, from easiest to hardest:

Yellow: Equipment-free fitness Green: Worthless amount of money Blue: Animated characters Purple: Finally understandable

Watch Out For Red Herrings

Some words point in two directions. CRUNCH and HILL each have more than one meaning. CRUNCH can be an exercise or a sound, and HILL can be a landform or a family name. GRIFFIN and MANTICORE are both mythical creatures, which may tempt players toward a fantasy beast group that doesn't exist.

Spoiler Warning: Today's Connections Answers

Here are the four groups:

Yellow — Bodyweight Exercises: bear crawl, burpee, crunch, mountain climber Green — Whit: CENT, FARTHING, PITTANCE, SOU Blue — Cartoon Family Surnames: BELCHER, GRIFFIN, HILL, SIMPSON Purple — Ending In Words For The Main Idea: DEMEANING, DISAPPOINT, MANTICORE, ZOOLOGIST

Breaking Down The Groups

The yellow group covers workouts you can do without equipment, staples of home fitness routines and boot camps.

The green group plays on the phrase "not a whit," meaning not even a tiny amount. A farthing was an old British coin worth a quarter of a penny, and a sou was a small French coin. Together with cent and pittance, they all describe a trivial sum.

The blue group draws on animated TV families: the Belchers of "Bob's Burgers," the Griffins of "Family Guy," the Hills of "King of the Hill" and the Simpsons.

The purple group is the toughest. Each word ends in a synonym for the main idea: demea-NING ends in MEANING, disap-POINT ends in POINT, manti-CORE ends in CORE and zoolo-GIST ends in GIST.

Tips For Solving Connections

Look inside long words. When a grid includes unusually long or unrelated words, purple often hides a smaller word inside them. Watch for decoy groups. Mythical creatures like GRIFFIN and MANTICORE can pull players toward a false category. Start with the clearest group. Exercise names were the most direct set on Sunday. Count your options. If five words seem to fit one group, one of them belongs elsewhere.

How Connections Works

Connections is a web-based daily puzzle created by The New York Times in 2023. The daily puzzles are written by the NYT's crossword editor, Wyna Liu. You are allowed up to four mistakes, and groups range from yellow, the easiest, to purple, the hardest.

A new puzzle is released at midnight local time.