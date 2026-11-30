Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang heads to Capitol Hill this week for a high-profile Senate hearing on AI chip export controls. Investors will also weigh key tech earnings and a closely watched jobs report that could shape the Federal Reserve's next move.

Huang In The Hot Seat

The hearing is the week's marquee event for the chip sector. The committee's hearing notice lists Huang as the witness for an open-session hearing titled "Protecting America's AI Advantage: Oversight of U.S. Export Controls." It is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 3, in Room 106 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in a hybrid format. Huang is the only witness on the schedule, so every question goes to him.

The hearing caps a busy week in Washington for Nvidia. House committees said Huang agreed to a December 1 transcribed interview and general counsel Tim Teter to December 2, after chairs had warned of a possible subpoena.

The appearance follows Huang's return to the company. Nvidia's board reinstated Huang on November 22. The committee initially asked Huang to testify after he admitted to an affair. He had resigned amid reports linking him to a woman alleged to be a Chinese intelligence operative. Those allegations have not been proven.

Lawmakers remain divided over his return. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), ranking member of the panel, characterized Huang's rehire as "reckless," adding that it didn't "change the fact that Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and the company's board still owe Congress answers".

Nvidia has taken steps to address concerns. NVIDIA established an export control compliance committee and said it was looking to appoint someone in a new position of Chief Compliance Officer.

What Investors Are Watching

Market watchers say the details matter. South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper said investors should focus on which chips can be sold to China and who ultimately receives exported chips. If Congress calls for reviews of sales permits or stricter checks on third-country deals, markets could start pricing in policy changes.

Nvidia has already limited its China exposure in guidance. According to the paper, the company did not include sales of data center computing products for China in its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast, so tougher China rules may not force an immediate cut. Expanded rules on third-country transactions, however, could affect server orders and memory shipments.

Legislation is also moving. Bipartisan bills tightening chip export rules are in final negotiations for a December defense package.

Earnings On Deck

Two AI-linked companies report results. Marvell Technology reports Tuesday evening. Its data center sales rose 46% from a year earlier in the prior quarter, and investors will look at how much custom AI chips for big tech customers contributed. Strength there could signal that AI spending is broadening beyond Nvidia's graphics processors.

Salesforce reports Wednesday evening. Investors will focus on paid adoption of its AI agents and contract growth. Agentforce's annual recurring revenue topped $1.5 billion last quarter, though that figure includes other products. Whether Salesforce keeps or raises its full-year outlook could move the stock.

Jobs Report And The Fed

Friday's November employment report could shape expectations for interest rates. Recent inflation data ran hot. October's personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.8% from a year earlier, with core prices up 3.3%, and third-quarter growth was revised up to an annualized 4.3%, according to the report.

Fed officials have signaled concern. Minutes of the October Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed some participants were open to a larger-than-quarter-point increase if inflation data stayed hot. A strong jobs report with solid wage growth could raise bets on a bigger move at the Fed's December meeting. Softer hiring and cooler wages could ease those fears. The final payrolls print comes before the Dec. 8-9 FOMC.

Global Data

Asia also has key releases. China publishes official November manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes on Monday. South Korea releases November trade data on Tuesday. Korea's exports passed $1 trillion for the year for the first time through Nov. 20, with semiconductors making up nearly half of the $77.4 billion shipped from Nov. 1 to 20.

With policy, earnings and economic data all converging, the coming week could set the tone for AI stocks heading into year-end.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.