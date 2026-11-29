PHILADELPHIA — A frantic search for a Maryland man with Alzheimer's disease ended more than 100 miles from home, after a stranger found him in Philadelphia and he sat down at a piano and began to play.

Frank Grow, a 78-year-old Maryland man with Alzheimer's disease, traveled more than 100 miles from his home in Bowie, Maryland, and turned up in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood, The Washington Post reported.

Two Minutes, Then Gone

The ordeal began with a quick coffee stop. Grow had been reported missing after his daughter, Maggie Henkin, briefly left a car running while she went to get coffee.

"I was gone for literally two minutes and, when I came back out, the car was gone," Henkin told NBC4 Washington. "I just panicked. I didn't know how far he had gotten."

The disappearance was alarming because Grow had not driven since his diagnosis about six years earlier, according to NBC4 Washington.

Police moved quickly. Bowie police issued a missing persons report on November 19, noting that he was a "critical" missing person. A Silver Alert was also issued.

Henkin said her father appeared to be trying to return to Norristown, Pennsylvania, where he grew up. He ended up in Philadelphia instead.

A Stranger Stops

Grow had driven to Philadelphia but stopped in the northeast of the city. That is where local resident Angelo Torres found the 78-year-old.

"I noticed a gentleman standing on the corner," Torres told NBC10 Philadelphia. "So I pulled up to him and asked, 'Sir, are you ok?' And he said, 'No, I'm not ok.'"

Torres then worked to identify him. Torres searched the car for identification and ultimately found a Nissan dealership invoice in the trunk containing a phone number, according to NBC10 Philadelphia. That number connected him to Grow's daughter, Maggie Henkin, who was more than 100 miles away in Bowie.

The Piano In The Yard

While they waited, Grow found something familiar. Torres had an old piano sitting outside on his lawn, and the instrument took Grow back to his days as a working musician.

"Angelo happens to have a piano in front yard. My dad is a musician," Henkin told NBC10 Philadelphia. "He's had Alzheimer's for 6 years now. But it's something he does all day. He still remembers how to."

For Torres, the encounter felt personal. "All week I was thinking about my dad, and then all of a sudden he shows up," he told NBC10 Philadelphia.

Safe And Home

Bowie police later announced the good news. In a post on X, the department said Grow had been found and was in good health, adding, "We thank the public for their assistance." Later on November 19, the Bowie Police Department confirmed that the 78-year-old had been found.

Asked in a later interview what had happened, Grow offered a simple answer. Sitting beside her in the interviews, Grow replied, "I was headed away from where I was."

Music And Memory

Grow's ability to play despite his illness reflects what researchers have long observed. Musical memory is often preserved in people with Alzheimer's, even as other memories fade. Reports on Grow's case noted that music engages a more diverse network in the brain than speech, which may help patients recall songs from their youth.

A Common Risk

Wandering is a serious risk for people with dementia. The Alzheimer's Association has estimated that six in 10 people living with dementia will wander at least once, often trying to reach familiar places from their past. Experts advise families to keep car keys secured and to consider identification bracelets or GPS devices.

For Grow's family, the outcome could hardly have been better. A missing car, a long drive and a stranger's kindness ended with music on a front lawn.