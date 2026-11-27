Coffee drinkers hoping to stop at Dunkin' on Thanksgiving morning will likely find their local store open, but probably not for the whole day. Hours vary from store to store.

Most Dunkin' locations are expected to open Thursday, but the chain does not set one holiday schedule for all of its restaurants.

What the company says

Dunkin' has pointed customers to its app. "Dunkin' store hours vary by location," spokesperson Sydney Brass told Mashed. "While many Dunkin' locations will be open on Thanksgiving, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting."

Other outlets reported no new statement this year. Chowhound reported that the coffee chain had not released a statement about Thanksgiving Day 2026 hours. It noted a Dunkin' spokesperson had told Fox Business that many locations would be open on Thanksgiving in 2025.

Why hours differ

The franchise model is the reason. Dunkin' stores are largely franchised, meaning they are independently owned but follow standards set by Dunkin' corporate, so each franchisee may set slightly different holiday hours.

Typical holiday hours

Thanksgiving is usually a short day for Dunkin'. Many stores open at their normal early-morning time but close early. Stores will likely still open at 5 a.m., but some may close at 2 p.m., or at 5 p.m. in more populated areas.

Hours vary by type of location:

Earlier closings: Many stores close between noon and 2 p.m., and some locations have opened before their normal hours to serve early-morning customers before holiday festivities. Mall and office locations: These may be closed or have limited hours. Gas station locations: These often follow the station's hours and may stay open longer.

How to check your local store

The easiest way to find out is to check before leaving home. The Store Locator in the Dunkin' Rewards app shows the hours of the nearest locations.

Ordering ahead may also help. Thanksgiving morning is busy at many stores as people pick up coffee and doughnuts on the way to family gatherings, so ordering through the app can save time.

Other coffee and food options

Dunkin' is not the only option. Starbucks will also have locations open on Thanksgiving, though customers should check local hours. Many fast-food restaurants are open too, but customers should not count on regular hours.

Weather in the Northeast

Customers in the New York area should allow extra time. A nor'easter is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the region Thursday, and some stores could change their hours. Dunkin' has many locations in the Northeast, its home region.

Black Friday

Hours return mostly to normal after the holiday. Most Dunkin' locations are expected to keep regular hours on Black Friday, though customers should still check the app.