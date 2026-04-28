Today, April 28, marks the 30th anniversary of the Port Arthur massacre.

On April 28, 1996, Martin Bryant killed 35 people and injured 23 others in Port Arthur, Tasmania, in what is considered the deadliest massacre in modern Australian history.

Albanese Leads Remembrance

According to a report by 9News, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has released a statement to mark the 30th anniversary of the horrible incident.

Albanese said that while "the terrible, indiscriminate cruelty of that day remains beyond understanding", he pointed out that "somehow amid the most terrible darkness the best of humanity found a way to shine."

"We think of everyone whose world was shattered by the loss of those who had been the bright centre of their lives, their love left desperately wrapped around an absence," the prime minister added.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has lived with decades of loss, and every survivor and loved one who is no longer with us but was shadowed by an inconsolable grief for the rest of their days," Albanese's statement went on to say. "We think of all who survived but with memories that would never soften."

Carly Martin, the granddaughter of two victims who lost their lives, Sally and David Martin, spoke to ABC News about them.

"I think about them every single day," she said.

Survivors, Families Gather at Memorial

According to a separate ABC News report, survivors, families, and community members gathered at the Memorial Garden at the Port Arthur Historical Site to mark the 30th anniversary of the massacre.

Survivor Jane Scholefield spoke at the memorial, encouraging everyone to keep the memory of those who died alive.

"Today, memories live on because we speak about them," Scholefield said.

"By remembering, we honour those people, not just how they died, but how they lived, who they were and how much they meant to those who loved them," she added.