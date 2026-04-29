Apple is close to unveiling iOS 27, and a new report has revealed some of its upcoming features for the Photos app, which will usher in additional artificial intelligence experiences.

Multiple Apple Intelligence-powered features will reportedly arrive in the Photos app in the next version of the Apple smartphone operating system, which would help users easily edit their photos.

Apple's iOS 27 Is Adding New AI Features to Photos

Bloomberg reported that Apple will add a new section called "Apple Intelligence Tools" to the Photos app, which has three features to choose from.

First, there is a feature called "Extend," which Bloomberg said will deliver a generative AI feature to create additional image content beyond its frame using Apple's generative AI.

For example, users could take a close-up photo of an image and ask Apple Intelligence via the Photos app to give them a landscape view. The tool will fill in the space based on how large they want it by dragging the edges of the original photo.

Next, Bloomberg said that there will be a feature called "Enhance," which can automatically tweak the photo with improvements to its quality, focusing on its color, lighting, and more.

Lastly, the third AI feature reportedly coming to the Photos app is the "Reframe" feature, which 9to5Mac said is set to allow users to shift the perspective on the image, which can be done on a spatial photo.

Apple Intelligence on Photos App

The report from Bloomberg also reveals that Apple is still struggling with the generative AI features on its iOS platform, including the Photos app. Current internal testing of these three features is reportedly not going as planned, particularly the Extend and Reframe tools.

Apple may delay or scale back these AI-powered features once iOS 27 arrives, and it would reportedly depend on the improvements or tweaks they make before launch.

Apple Intelligence previously launched via iOS 18 to deliver generative AI features to eligible devices, but it is known that Apple was greatly held back by it because of issues with the model's development.

Back then, Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground on the Photos app and other Apple apps were delayed by the company for a long time before they made their way to public availability.

Originally published on Tech Times