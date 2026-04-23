Apple's Mac mini is now completely out of stock in stores. This includes the base model, which was the last to be listed as out of stock on the company's website.

Based on a report, there are only two reasons at present that could have led to the Mac mini's base model running out of stock.

Apple's Base Mac mini Runs Out of Stock In Stores

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the base model of the M4 Mac mini has now run out of stock on the Apple Store, and users who look to pick it up from the company's official stores will have no luck in doing so.

The M4 Mac mini's base model is a 256 GB variant with the 16 GB memory, but despite its entry-level specifications, it has still become unavailable.

The publication noted that last April 11, it had noticed that the other variants of the M4 Mac mini, particularly the 32 GB and 48 GB RAM options, were also unavailable to purchase on the Apple Store.

The latest development here is that the base model of the M4 Mac mini also sold out in Apple stores, and users who try to pick it up physically will get nothing. On the other hand, those looking to buy it online will also see the "currently unavailable" message for deliveries.

Is It Because of a New Model or a RAM Shortage?

The report speculates that the M4 Mac mini running out of stock stems from two reasons only, and the first one revolves around a new model that may soon be unveiled by Apple and later made available to purchase.

Over the years, Apple has typically listed tech they are updating as "unavailable" or "out of stock," and this has been widely considered as a sign that its next-gen version is coming.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple may be planning to deliver the M5 Mac mini to the public soon, but there are still no confirmations from the company.

However, it was also argued that it could be because of the global RAM shortage caused by the AI industry's massive demand for the component.

Originally published on Tech Times