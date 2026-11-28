PHILADELPHIA — A single session of vaping causes immediate changes in blood flow and oxygen levels, even when the e-cigarette liquid contains no nicotine, according to a new study using MRI scans.

Researchers have identified acute negative effects of vaping, even without nicotine, on vascular function. The results of the study are being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The study was conducted at the University of Pennsylvania and included MRI-based measurements before and after smoking or vaping challenges.

"This study showed that a single episode of vaping actually produces a measurable effect on markers of vascular function," said lead author Marianne Nabbout, M.D., a radiology resident at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Who Took Part

The study compared regular users with people who had never smoked or vaped. It included 41 healthy male and female smokers and vapers, ages 20 to 50 (mean age 29.8). All had smoked and/or vaped daily for over a year. A control group of 17 people aged 21 to 33 had never smoked or vaped.

Each participant went through several tests. There were three separate sessions, each with an MRI exam before and after one exposure: a tobacco cigarette, e-cigarette aerosol with nicotine, or e-cigarette aerosol without nicotine.

The scans measured a range of markers. They assessed how quickly blood flow and oxygen levels recovered after brief restriction, aortic stiffness, brain blood vessel responsiveness to changing demands, brain oxygen use, carotid artery flexibility, and baseline venous oxygen saturation in a thigh vein.

What Researchers Found

The researchers detected changes in blood flow and oxygen levels in participants after a single smoking or vaping session. These changes occurred with both nicotine and nicotine-free vaping, so the authors say the immediate circulatory effects were not solely due to nicotine.

Oxygen levels in the blood dropped after each type of exposure. "The baseline venous oxygen saturation, which is the saturation of oxygen measured in a vein of the thigh in this study, acutely decreased following each of the nicotinized vaping, non-nicotinized vaping and smoking episodes," Nabbout said. She added that this suggests "there may be an acute blunting of oxygen uptake by the lungs following a smoking or vaping episode."

One result stood out. "We found that the vaping challenge had an adverse effect on a greater number of markers than did the smoking challenge," Nabbout said.

Regular use did not appear to protect people. The study also found that these adverse effects were not reduced in habitual smokers and vapers compared to controls, indicating that the effects of vaping are not due to habituation.

The findings surprised the team. Nabbout said that "counter to expectations, we detected significant changes in this study."

Long-Term Concerns

The study looked only at immediate effects, but the researchers believe repeated exposure matters. Nabbout said it is likely that "recurrent exposure to vaping aerosol and its decomposition products will have long-term cardiovascular health effects."

The release also noted that vapes contain fewer toxic chemicals than tobacco smoke, but vaping can still harm vascular function and overall health.

Building On Earlier Research

The work follows an earlier Penn study with similar findings. In 2019, researchers reported that the single episode of vaping resulted in reduced blood flow and impaired vascular reactivity in the femoral artery, in which a 34% reduction in flow-mediated dilation was found. That earlier study was performed on 31 healthy, non-smoking adults before and after vaping a nicotine-free e-cigarette.

Widespread Use

E-cigarettes remain common, particularly among young adults. According to CDC figures cited in the release, about 6.5% of U.S. adults use e-cigarettes, and about 15.5% of adults ages 21 to 24 use e-cigarettes. About 1.63 million U.S. middle and high school students (about 5.9%) report e-cigarette use.

Limitations

The researchers acknowledged the study's limits. The study only examined immediate effects. Longer-term studies following people over time are needed to determine whether these temporary changes contribute to lasting health problems.

The research was funded by NIH grant R01 HL155243, with Felix W. Wehrli, Ph.D., as principal investigator. Findings presented at medical conferences are typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.