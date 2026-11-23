ATLANTA — Flu is spreading earlier and faster than usual across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.

"Seasonal flu activity continues to increase nationally," the CDC said in its latest weekly FluView report, covering the week ending Nov. 14. Many indicators are higher than usual for this time of year. But the agency said an earlier increase in activity doesn't necessarily mean a higher peak or a more severe season overall.

Hospitalizations rise sharply

Hospital admissions jumped. Hospitals reported 11,734 lab-confirmed flu admissions in the week ending Nov. 14, up 22% from 9,584 the week before. It was the first time this season that weekly admissions topped 10,000.

FluSurv-NET, a separate CDC tracking system, shows a cumulative hospitalization rate of 12.0 per 100,000 people, the highest for this point in the season since 2010-11.

The season's toll so far

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 3.7 million flu illnesses, 50,000 hospitalizations and 2,800 deaths. Seven children have died, including two reported this week. Last season, 204 children died of flu.

Testing shows the virus spreading. Clinical labs reported that 11.8% of specimens tested positive for flu, or 7,269 of 61,838.

Doctor visits are also up. Flu-like illness made up 3.8% of outpatient visits nationally, above the 2.9% baseline for the second straight week. Two jurisdictions reported "Very High" flu-like illness activity, and nine reported "High."

H1N1 leads the way

One strain is driving most cases. Of 365 influenza A viruses tested for subtype, 352, or 96.4%, were A(H1N1), 12 were A(H3N2) and one was A(H5).

That H5 case is in a separate category. One human H5 bird flu case was reported this week, in an Oregon dairy worker. The CDC reports no human-to-human spread of H5 in the U.S.

Severity still low, for now

Despite the early rise, the CDC currently rates the season's severity as "low across all ages and all age groups." The agency said that could change as activity increases.

Holiday travel and vaccines

Health officials are urging people to protect themselves before holiday gatherings. The CDC recommends a flu vaccine every year for everyone 6 months and older, and encourages eligible people who haven't been vaccinated to get the shot now. Prescription antiviral drugs should be started as early as possible, especially for people at higher risk of complications.

Health experts also recommend washing hands often, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes. Older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions face the highest risk of serious illness.

The next update is delayed by the holiday. Because of Thanksgiving, the CDC will post its next FluView report on Nov. 30.