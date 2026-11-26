BUFFALO, N.Y. — Older Americans with dementia and other cognitive disorders are less likely than a decade ago to be prescribed potentially harmful medications, a new study finds, but about one in three are still exposed to drugs that can worsen memory, balance and thinking.

The research comes from the University at Buffalo and appears in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Fewer harmful prescriptions, but still too many

The study found real progress. Exposure to potentially inappropriate medications fell from 39.3% in 2011 to 29.3% in 2022, yet roughly one in three patients in this group still takes them. The study did not examine what caused the decline.

The lead researcher welcomed the trend but warned it isn't enough. "We were happy to see the percentages of harm decline over that 11-year period," said Haowen Hsu, a postdoctoral fellow at UB's School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. She added that "one-third of our target population is still exposed to these harmful medications, which isn't good."

Which drugs

The drugs in question act on the brain and nervous system. Adults 65 and older who have dementia or other cognitive disorders are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of medications used to treat anxiety, sleep disturbances, psychosis and other conditions affecting the central nervous system.

Commonly used drugs are included. The researchers named benzodiazepines such as Xanax, used for anxiety, and sleep medications such as Ambien.

Potential harms

The risks can be serious. These drugs can lead to more emergency room visits and longer or more frequent hospital stays, declining mental health, impaired cognition, balance and coordination, and an increased risk of premature death.

Co-author David Jacobs explained why the group is especially at risk. "Older adults with cognitive disorders are the least able to tolerate medications that worsen memory or thinking," said Jacobs, an associate professor of pharmacy practice.

How the study worked

The researchers analyzed national survey data. They used Medical Expenditure Panel Survey data from 2011 to 2022, covering 2,796 adults aged 65 and older with cognitive disorders who lived independently. The sample represented about 29.7 million older Americans.

They measured medications against a widely used standard. They used the American Geriatrics Society's Beers Criteria, a list of about 100 potentially inappropriate medications, focusing on drugs that pose extra risks for people with cognitive disorders.

'Deprescribing'

The researchers stressed a key solution. "A central word for patients in this age group is 'deprescribing,'" Hsu said.

Deprescribing can take several forms. It can mean removing inappropriate drugs, lowering doses or frequency, or switching to milder alternatives, ideally under medical supervision. Older adults who have spent years taking benzodiazepines or sleep medications may benefit from a medically supervised reduction in dosage or a gradual stop.

Advice for patients

Experts caution against stopping these medications abruptly, which can cause withdrawal symptoms or other problems. Patients and families should talk with a doctor or pharmacist before making any changes.

The researchers also recommend thorough medication reviews during routine outpatient visits, along with close coordination among physicians, community pharmacists and home-care nurses.