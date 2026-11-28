SALT LAKE CITY — A growing number of American women are using fertility-awareness methods to avoid pregnancy, according to new research that suggests surveys have long undercounted the practice.

A recent analysis by researchers at the University of Utah and the Guttmacher Institute, which reanalyzed previous survey data, found that between 2022 and 2023, more than 2.2 million American women aged 18 to 44 utilized these methods—representing approximately 7 to 8 percent of women using any form of contraception.

Fertility-awareness methods, often called natural family planning, require women to chart their cycles closely. Natural family planning is the use of fertility awareness to either prevent or achieve pregnancy.

A Sharp Rise

The new figure is far higher than earlier government estimates. That estimate roughly doubles the National Survey of Family Growth figures for 2013 to 2017, though the researchers caution that changes in data collection make direct comparisons difficult.

The researchers say the trend is real. "All lines of evidence really point to there being a true increase," said Chelsea Polis, a research scientist at the Guttmacher Institute.

Other surveys point the same way. According to KFF, 18% of contraceptive users relied on these methods in 2025, up from 13% in 2024.

Part of the increase reflects a broader definition. The researchers' definition was broadened to include people who combine these methods with condoms or withdrawal.

Highest Growth In Western States

Use climbed most in parts of the West. In Idaho, Nevada, and Utah, use nearly doubled to 14.5%. The trend was not tied to a single religious group. The study noted that this trend spans various religious affiliations, with no single group driving the shift.

Why More Women Are Choosing These Methods

Experts point to several factors. One is growing skepticism of hormonal birth control. The methods have drawn interest from across the ideological spectrum: progressives frame them as bodily empowerment, while religious conservatives have long favored them. The "Make America Healthy Again" movement and wellness influencers also promote cycle tracking.

Access issues may also play a role. Some women may have lost Medicaid coverage under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, some clinics in Idaho and Utah have closed or cut training on implants and IUDs, and the Trump administration has prioritized these methods in federally funded clinics. Supporters of the administration's approach say it expands options for women who want non-hormonal methods, while critics say it may limit access to other forms of contraception.

Rebecca Simmons, a University of Utah professor, said the interest reflects a desire for greater body awareness. "Many people are hungry to hear what their body is telling them," she said.

Effectiveness Varies Widely

Experts caution that not all methods work equally well. The Marquette Method and Sensiplan, which track physical signs, have shown efficacy comparable to the pill in some studies. Simple tracking apps are another matter. "Using calendar-based apps is not a real way for them to prevent pregnancy," Simmons said.

The study had limits on this point. It did not distinguish between evidence-based tools and unproven apps.

Overall effectiveness depends heavily on correct use. A medical reference notes that as a contraceptive option, natural family planning has a typical failure rate of 22% to 24%. Supporters point out that it can be utilized both as a conceptive and contraceptive method and has no inherent adverse effects.

A Global Comparison

Use in the U.S. has historically been low. Earlier estimates found that in the United States, approximately 1% of women use natural family planning methods for contraception. In contrast, its global use is about 3.6%.

The new research suggests those older numbers may have missed many users. Health experts say women considering fertility-awareness methods should talk with a health care provider about which approaches are backed by evidence and how to use them correctly.