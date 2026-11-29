WASHINGTON — Elon Musk and SpaceX have pledged to put shares of the rocket company into every active "Trump Account." The announcement came a day after the Treasury Department said family contributions to the new children's savings program had passed $1 billion.

SpaceX said Wednesday it will donate one share of the company's class A stock to every active Trump Account, and CEO Elon Musk would personally match the gift.

Musk summed up the commitment in a post on X. "Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally," Musk wrote.

SpaceX described the gift as part of its mission. "SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary," the company said on X.

Doubling An Earlier Promise

The move expands an earlier pledge. "Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many," Musk wrote on X in October. The new announcement doubled a pledge the billionaire made last month.

The shares will not arrive at the same time. The company will transfer one share of its stock to active Trump accounts in December, according to Musk's post. Musk's matching donation will come later, he said on X, sometime after mid-June 2027. Fast Company reported that the later date is when a 366-day lockup following SpaceX's initial public offering expires.

Potentially Worth Billions

The total value depends on how many accounts are active. SpaceX's shares were trading just above $127 Wednesday. Treasury said about 70 million accounts were established last month, but it was unclear how many were active.

Fast Company estimated that the gifts from SpaceX, Musk and SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell "could have a value of more than $18 billion" based on the stock's current price, assuming all eligible Trump accounts are claimed.

Shotwell has made her own pledge. COO Gwynne Shotwell agreed to make a personal gift of over 2 million SpaceX shares to Trump Accounts in July. She made the gift with her husband, Robert.

Contributions Pass $1 Billion

The SpaceX news followed a milestone for the program itself. According to Fox Business, friend and family contributions passed $1 billion, announced the day before SpaceX's pledge. More than 3 million people have contributed to individual accounts, and total deposits exceed $9 billion including philanthropic gifts and federal seed money.

Musk is not the only wealthy donor backing the accounts. Musk now joins the likes of Michael Dell and Ray Dalio, who have similarly pledged donations to Trump accounts.

How Trump Accounts Work

The accounts were created as investment accounts for American children. Children born from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028, receive a one-time $1,000 federal contribution. Children under 18 with valid Social Security numbers qualify. Parents or guardians must claim an account before they can manage it or enable contributions. Trump accounts allow deposits of up to $5,000 per year until age 18.

Philanthropic gifts can reach children who have not yet signed up. Auto-enrolled children can receive philanthropic contributions without a parent or guardian claiming an account, according to TrumpAccounts.gov.

Fast Company reported some limits on the donated stock. Children and parents cannot pick or reject donated stocks, and they cannot sell them for five years. Musk also offered his own advice: "I recommend holding on to your shares."

Supporters And Skeptics

Supporters of the program say it gives millions of children an early start on building wealth and exposure to the stock market. Critics of the accounts have argued that the benefits may flow most to families who can afford to add their own money, and some have questioned the role of large corporate and billionaire gifts tied to a program bearing the president's name.

How many children ultimately receive SpaceX stock will depend on how many accounts are active when the transfers happen.