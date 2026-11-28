WASHINGTON — Americans paid more for the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving table this year, as turkey prices rose faster than any other holiday staple. Retailers, though, used deep discounts and meal bundles to soften the blow.

The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey found turkey was the biggest driver of higher holiday costs. The most notable increase for 2026 is the turkey itself, with the average price of a 16 pound frozen bird being $23.68, an increase of $2.38 (10%) from 2025.

The overall meal also cost more. Americans cooking a Thanksgiving dinner will face higher prices overall this year, with the cost of the average 10-person dinner increasing by 6% from 2025 to $5.86 per person. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 came to $58.63 total, up more than 6% from 2025's $55.18.

It was the first rise in several years. American households are expected to pay more for Thanksgiving staples, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, marking the first price hike since 2022. Turkey makes up about 40% of Thanksgiving meal costs.

What's In The Basket

The Farm Bureau survey uses a standard menu. It tracks the cost of a traditional meal for 10, including a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, peas, cranberries, a tray of vegetables, pumpkin pie mix, whipping cream, and whole milk.

Besides turkey, other items rose too. The overall increase for 2026 is largely driven by increased prices for Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, milk, rolls and cranberries. Three pounds of sweet potatoes cost $4.20 (was $4.00), and a gallon of whole milk cost $4.05.

Costs varied by region. Regional averages were: Northeast $61.57, West $58.74, Midwest $56.89, South $54.33.

Grocery Deals Cut The Cost

Many shoppers paid less than the survey average thanks to promotions. AFBF volunteer shoppers check prices the first week of November, before lower prices take effect in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed much lower advertised prices in stores. Conventional frozen whole turkeys under 16 pounds had a weighted average advertised price of $0.96 per pound. Some of the lowest advertised prices required an additional purchase of $20 to $50.

Grocers often use turkey as a loss leader to draw customers. Deals tracked this month included Shady Brook Farms frozen turkey at $0.84 a pound and Butterball whole frozen turkey at $0.97 a pound at Walmart, and Kroger brand whole frozen turkey at $0.48 a pound with a card and coupon, limit 5.

Retailers also leaned on bundled meals. Walmart and Lidl priced Thanksgiving bundles for ten at about $35. Walmart introduced a Thanksgiving feast for ten priced at $35, compared with just under $40 last year.

Supply Picture Improves

Despite higher prices, supply was healthier than last year, when bird flu hit flocks hard. Farm Progress reported that turkey prices are up, but supply has rebounded enough to keep plenty of birds on store shelves and more deals in the meat case than last year. "There are plenty of turkeys to go around," Anderson said of the improved supply picture.

Finder estimated total spending on the holiday bird. Finder estimates Americans will spend about $1.35 billion on Thanksgiving turkeys in 2026, up roughly $100 million from the $1.25 billion spent in 2025. That's based on Finder's projected turkey price and the roughly 46 million turkeys eaten each Thanksgiving.

Mixed Estimates

Not every analysis agreed. A separate analysis by Self Financial estimated the cost of a traditional holiday meal for 10 people fell 17.3%, from $166.69 in 2025 to $137.93 in 2026, with the cost of turkey for 10 people plunging 48.1%, from $57 last year to $29.60 this year. The differences reflect each group's methods, including which products and stores they track and when prices are collected.

Wider Food Inflation

Thanksgiving costs reflect broader trends at the grocery store. USDA projects 2026 food prices to rise 2.8%, with a range of 2.6% to 3.1%. Grocery-store food prices were 1.8% higher in September 2026 than a year earlier.

For shoppers who still need a turkey, post-holiday markdowns often show up in the days after Thanksgiving, when grocers clear leftover stock. Frozen birds can be stored for months, making the weekend after the holiday a good time to stock up for Christmas or other gatherings.