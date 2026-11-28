Oil prices fell on Friday but Brent crude still posted its first weekly gain of November. Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on Saudi energy facilities kept supply worries alive ahead of a key producer meeting.

Brent crude futures fell $1.13, or 1.2%, to settle at $95.44 a barrel on Friday, Nov. 27, Reuters reported. West Texas Intermediate settled at $83.08, down 60 cents, or 0.7%.

Despite Friday's decline, Brent ended its losing run. Brent rose about 3% on the week, its first weekly gain in November after three weekly losses; WTI lost 0.9%.

Intraday Spike Faded

Prices swung widely during the session. Brent hit its highest since Nov. 9 earlier in the session but stayed short of $100. Brent traded near $98 earlier Friday before giving back its gains in the afternoon.

The pullback ended a short rally. Oil prices fell by around 1% at the close of trading on Friday, ending a three-session winning streak, as investors weighed persistent concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East against expectations surrounding the upcoming OPEC+ meeting.

The U.S. holiday also affected the numbers. US markets were closed for Thanksgiving, so the WTI move is measured from Wednesday's settle of $83.68.

Supply Fears Drove The Weekly Rise

The week's gains came from a series of disruptions. Attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz heightened supply concerns, after prices had fallen in recent weeks. Brent jumped 3.5% on Wednesday after the Ras Tanura incident, settling at $94.61.

Problems elsewhere added to the jitters. On Thursday, fires disrupted operations at two refineries in Thailand and Venezuela.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Friday that an oil tanker had exploded after hitting a mine in the strait, and early Saturday it claimed two more tankers had been struck. Neither claim has been independently verified.

Risk Priced In, Supply Largely Intact

Some analysts say the market is pricing in risk even though actual supply losses have been limited. TradingNews described the market as caught between two forces, writing that it prices risk, but supply has stayed largely intact.

The publication highlighted key technical levels. It identified $92.69, the November 20 settle and the starting point of this week's rally, as an important threshold: a close below $92.69 would erase the whole weekly gain and end Brent's first winning week in November. On the upside, it noted $96.57, Thursday's settle and the highest close since November 6.

The gap between the two benchmarks remains wide. WTI's levels sit about $11.50 below Brent's, which reflects the wide spread.

A Rough Month For Crude

Friday's settle capped a volatile November. Earlier in the month, hopes for a peace deal with Iran sent prices tumbling. In the week ending Nov. 6, WTI declined $13.29, or 12.76%, after the previous Friday's $104.12 settlement.

Prices kept falling after that, as concerns about a global supply surplus grew. The previous week, WTI declined $4.58, or 5.17%, and both benchmarks recorded their third consecutive weekly decline.

OPEC+ In Focus

Traders now turn to a weekend meeting of OPEC+, the group of major oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The group meets on Sunday, Nov. 29, to discuss its 2027 output framework. Delegates are expected to keep January production quotas unchanged.

The meeting comes as Gulf producers face direct threats to their facilities and shipping routes, while forecasters such as the International Energy Agency have warned of a possible surplus later this year.

Monday's trading will show how markets react to the OPEC+ decision and to any new incidents in the Gulf over the weekend. With tanker attacks continuing and diplomacy stalled, analysts expect volatility to remain high.