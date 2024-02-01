Company also starts construction of the world’s first commercial-scale facility for producing the formulated seaweed-based supplement, Methane Tamer™

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Innovation--CH4 Global today announced that it has begun commercial deliveries of its formulated seaweed-based cattle feed supplement that can reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90%, a key step toward the company’s ambitious goal of reducing CO2-equivalent emissions by a billion metric tons by the end of this decade.

The delivery of the first commercial quantities of Methane Tamer™ supplement to CirPro Australia, a cattle processor, came as CH4 Global started construction in Louth Bay, South Australia, of what will be the world’s first commercial-scale facility for growing Asparagopsis seaweed. Scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of this year, the so-called “EcoPark” will cultivate the red seaweed in large-scale saltwater ponds and then formulate it into Methane Tamer™. The facility in Louth Bay, which CH4 Global sees as the first of many EcoParks it will eventually build around the world, will produce enough Asparagopsis to supply up to 30,000 cattle per day.

“2024 marks a pivotal year, one when the world wakes up to seaweed’s massive potential for curbing enteric methane emissions and we as a company aggressively scale up our efforts to combat climate change,” said CH4 Global CEO Steve Meller PhD, who personally delivered the first shipment of Methane Tamer™ to CirPro Australia CEO Reg Smyth. “The first commercial delivery of Methane Tamer™ and the commencement of our Eco Park construction are concrete milestones in our quest to achieve a billion metric tons reduction in CO2-equivalent emissions by 2030.”

CH4 Global’s Methane Tamer™ is specifically formulated to ensure consistent, stable levels of methane-reducing compounds, and to make it easy for farmers to incorporate it in cattle feed.

“Our ongoing investment in R&D for efficient, reliable growth of Asparagopsis plus refinements of our proprietary processing techniques allows us to deliver the highest-quality value product with costs low enough for farmers to have a positive return on their investment,” Meller said.

The latest CH4 Global milestones come as global leaders step up efforts to curb methane emissions. A powerful greenhouse gas that cows naturally produce in their bellies and release through burping, methane is over 80 times more potent than CO2 in trapping heat in the atmosphere over a 20-year period, making it a critical target of efforts to combat global warming. Agriculture is the largest human-made source of methane emissions (bigger than the oil and gas industry), and cows are the largest source of methane within agriculture.

The COP28 climate negotiations that concluded late last year in Dubai marked a watershed moment in acknowledging the urgency of mitigating methane emissions from outside the energy sector. For the first time, global leaders formally recognized the role that agriculture, specifically livestock, plays in warming the planet. This acknowledgement, coupled with the release of a landmark roadmap by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), created significant momentum for solutions targeting methane in agriculture.

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, through collaboration with strategic partners worldwide. Led by a world-class team of senior business builders, scientists and entrepreneurs, the company delivers market-disruptive products that enable the food industry value chain to radically reduce GHG emissions. The company's first innovation, Methane Tamer™ feed additives for feedlot cattle, harnesses the power of Asparagopsis seaweed to reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90%. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. To learn more, visit www.ch4global.com.

