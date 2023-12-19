MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that a boutique advisory firm has been engaged to identify strategic investment opportunities primarily to fund the advancement of the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, to the completion of the Company’s planned Phase I, First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors. Funds will also be utilized to advance the Company’s back up clinical candidate, Rec-PRP, a synthetic recombinant version of PRP, which will further enhance the potency and stability of the naturally derived proenzyme treatment. As part of the process, the opportunity to consider up-listing to a national US stock exchange will also be considered. The emerging boutique advisory firm currently has a $3B+ transaction history and access to a global network of investors the Company intends to fully utilize.

PRP, a combination of two proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, is a novel, targeted therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer. Scientific evidence has shown potent effects against cancer stem cells, inducing these cells to differentiate (transform) into a less malignant, or dormant state, thus rendering them benign. Cancer stems cells represent the final frontier, as they are responsible for metastasis and invasion, causing the cancer to return and spread. They also eventually become resistant to standard treatment options like chemotherapy, where PRP has shown to be effective against chemoresistant pancreatic cancer cells, where patients suffer from a high mortality rate.

"PRP represents an exciting and novel method to control the threat of resistant tumors, which, if left untreated, can ultimately lead to patient death," said James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, PRP targets cancer stem cells, but leaves healthy stem cells alone. This means it is less toxic than standard treatments. We believe PRP could become a welcome addition to the treatment process for many aggressive cancer types, like pancreatic and ovarian cancers, where patient prognosis is often poor when left diagnosed. Therefore, we are offering an attractive investment opportunity to become involved in the development of a novel, first-in-class cancer therapy that as we progress further down the clinical development pathway, we believe has the potential to become a highly sought after strategic asset to the oncology portfolio of a global pharmaceutical, biotech, or mid-tier specialty company, serious about treating this killer disease."

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company’s “Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the planned studies and market projections described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary business partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

