OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced the closing of its previously announced agreement to acquire HR Products, a leading wholesale supplier of irrigation parts in Australia.

HR Products provides a broad range of irrigation products to serve the agriculture and landscaping industries. The company was established in Perth, Western Australia in 1979, and has grown a proven distribution network with robust operations across the country. The acquisition strengthens Valmont’s value proposition to customers in the key agriculture market of Australia by expanding its geographic footprint and accelerating the company’s aftermarket parts presence.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Renee Campbell

Renee.Campbell@valmont.com