MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers set a franchise record for largest margin of victory and matched the club mark for runs scored in a stunning 22-0 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at American Family Field, a win that tied for the most lopsided shutout victory in Major League Baseball since 1887.

The game bore little resemblance to its early innings. Jake Bauers scored Milwaukee's first run in what became a controversial and hard-fought play at home plate, sliding in against Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in a 1-0 game heading into the bottom of the fifth. From there, the Brewers exploded, scoring 21 of their 22 total runs across their final four turns at bat in a display that left both dugouts, and the record books, scrambling to keep up.

"It was kind of crazy, and it happened fast," said Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who played a central role in breaking the game open. Mariners manager Dan Wilson offered a more subdued assessment of the historic defeat. "It's a tough one to even think about," Wilson said. Brewers manager Pat Murphy, by contrast, embraced the outcome. "I'd like to order that every night," Murphy said.

The 22-0 final score tied for the most lopsided shutout win in MLB history since June 28, 1887, when the Philadelphia Quakers, the franchise now known as the Phillies, defeated the Indianapolis Hoosiers by the same 24-0 margin comparison point. It also marked the largest shutout win at a home ballpark in 141 years, dating back to when the New York Giants defeated the Buffalo Bisons 24-0 on May 27, 1885. Only two teams have posted 22-0 victories in the years since — Pittsburgh in 1975 and Cleveland in 2004 — but both of those wins came on the road, making Milwaukee's Tuesday night performance the first of its magnitude achieved at home in more than a century.

The win also set a new franchise mark for Milwaukee, surpassing the club's previous record margin of victory by two runs. That prior record had been set with a 20-0 win in Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. The Brewers' 22 runs also matched the franchise's all-time single-game scoring record, tying a 22-2 victory over Toronto on Aug. 28, 1992, a game that featured Hall of Famers Robin Yount and Paul Molitor as teammates during Milwaukee's tenure in the American League. That 1992 game remains the franchise record for hits in a single contest, with 31 against the Blue Jays.

Tuesday's Brewers offense, while producing fewer hits at 22, made them count in dramatic fashion, including four home runs, all coming from the fifth inning onward. The power surge stood out for a Milwaukee team that, even after Tuesday's outburst, ranks last in the major leagues with 117 home runs on the season. Yelich capped a five-run fifth inning with a three-run home run. David Hamilton and Bauers each added multi-run home runs during a five-run sixth inning. Then, in a nine-run eighth inning that Yelich described as the moment the game shifted from lopsided to absurd, rookie outfielder Luis Lara hit his first career major league home run, a two-run shot that came off Mariners infielder Leo Rivas, a position player pressed into pitching duty. "Maybe we'll have a [celebration] for his second career homer when he gets one off an actual pitcher," Yelich said. "But they all count. You'll take every single one of them."

The eighth inning brought additional chaos beyond Lara's milestone home run. With the bases loaded, Yelich, batting for the second time in the inning, lifted a fly ball to center field. Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez fielded the ball and threw it into the stands, apparently unaware that it was only the second out of the inning. Yelich's flyout was ruled a sacrifice fly, extending Milwaukee's lead to 20-0, while the baserunners were awarded two additional bases due to Rodríguez's throwing error, pushing the score to 21-0. Lara then delivered an RBI single to make it 22-0. "It was kind of chaos there in the last inning with the lineup turning over and all the action going," Yelich said. "It just happens sometimes. You lose track of the outs."

Amid the lopsided later innings, the game's opening stretch featured a far tighter and more contentious sequence. Bauers scored Milwaukee's first run of the night on a two-out single by William Contreras, sliding into home plate where Raleigh was waiting with the ball already in his mitt. Bauers said he attempted a slide similar to one he had executed successfully days earlier in Los Angeles, but Raleigh's positioning in the baseline appeared to result in Bauers knocking the ball loose from the catcher's glove with his hands. Both players scrambled after the loose ball, with Raleigh diving back toward the plate and Bauers alerted by an on-deck Yelich to the ball's location, ultimately being ruled safe. Reflecting on the play afterward, Bauers said the contact was unintentional. "I saw the replay. I definitely wasn't trying to hit his glove," he said. "I was more trying to protect him and me, because I didn't want to barrel through him. I didn't want to break my neck on his chest protector. It sucks that that's the way it looks on video, but I definitely wasn't trying to knock the ball out of his glove."

What began as a tightly contested, potentially controversial 1-0 baseball game ultimately transformed into one of the most lopsided victories in the sport's long history, a result that left both organizations and longtime observers of the game reaching for the record books to properly contextualize just how unusual Tuesday night's outcome in Milwaukee truly was.