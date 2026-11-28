BALTIMORE — Middle-aged and older adults with low vitamin D levels sleep noticeably less each night than those with healthy levels, according to a new study that tracked sleep with wearable sensors rather than self-reports.

Middle-aged and older adults with low blood levels of vitamin D slept about 23 minutes less per night than people with normal levels. The researchers stressed an important caveat: it shows an association only and does not show that low vitamin D causes shorter sleep.

The study was led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the National Institute on Aging. It was titled "Association of vitamin D and B12 levels with actigraphic sleep in cognitively unimpaired middle-aged and older adults," published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A on October 14, 2026.

How The Study Worked

The research drew on one of the country's longest-running studies of aging. It included 460 adults aged 40 and older, averaging about 71 years old, with no cognitive impairment. The data came from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging, collected 2012 to 2019.

Unlike many earlier studies, it used objective sleep measurements. Sleep was measured with wrist-worn sensors (actigraphy) rather than self-reports. Vitamin levels came from blood tests, and participants were grouped into three vitamin D categories.

Key Findings

The study's abstract reported the main result in precise terms. Compared to participants in the normal range of total serum vitamin D concentration (vitamin D > 30 ng/ml), those with vitamin D deficiency had shorter TST (B = −23.03 minutes, 95% CI : −42.05, −4.01, p-value = 0.018). TST refers to total sleep time.

Comparing the groups by vitamin D level showed a similar pattern. The highest vitamin D group slept nearly 20 minutes longer per night than the lowest group. The low group also stayed awake longer after nighttime awakenings.

The link held up after accounting for other factors. After adjusting for age, race, sex, and other factors, higher vitamin D was linked to longer total sleep and shorter average wake bouts. Overall, results suggest that higher vitamin D levels are associated with longer and less disturbed sleep (i.e., longer TST, higher SE, shorter SOL, and shorter WBL). Those abbreviations refer to sleep efficiency, time taken to fall asleep and wake bout length.

Stronger Link Among Black Participants

The relationship appeared especially strong in one group. The connection between vitamin D and sleep was particularly pronounced among Black participants, who constituted approximately 22% of the study group. The authors wrote that this group "may benefit more from increasing vitamin D levels," noting that Black adults in the U.S. have higher rates of both vitamin D deficiency and sleep disturbances.

Mixed Results For Vitamin B12

The researchers also looked at vitamin B12, with less clear results. Higher B12 was associated with shorter wake after sleep onset in women but longer wake after sleep onset in men. B12 insufficiency/deficiency was associated with longer total sleep time in men but shorter total sleep time in women. The authors described the results as statistically inconclusive.

Why It Matters

Both problems are common as people age. Poor sleep and vitamin D deficiency are both widespread among older adults, and sleep problems have been linked to higher risks of dementia, heart disease and diabetes.

The findings add to earlier research pointing the same way. A previous study of workers found that in daytime workers, vitamin D deficiency was closely related to shorter duration of total sleep time. A large analysis of U.S. national survey data also found that vitamin D-deficient individuals generally slept shorter than individuals with normal vitamin D.

Important Limitations

The authors and outside observers noted several reasons for caution. The study is a snapshot of data, not a clinical trial, so it cannot show that low vitamin D causes shorter sleep. Changes in vitamin D and sleep over time were not examined.

Other explanations are possible. Outdoor time or physical activity could influence both vitamin D and sleep. Poor sleep might contribute to lower vitamin D. Blood tests cannot show whether vitamin D came from sunlight, food, or supplements.

The findings may not apply to everyone. Results may not apply to younger adults or to people with memory or thinking problems. The authors did not claim supplements would improve sleep.

People concerned about vitamin D levels or sleep are generally advised to talk with a doctor, who can order a blood test and recommend whether supplements, diet changes or more time outdoors make sense. Clinical trials would be needed to show whether raising vitamin D levels actually improves sleep.