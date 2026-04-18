Apple is at the center of speculations once again, and this time it's about what the signature color of the iPhone 18 Pro series might just be.

There are mixed reports about what the Pro series will deliver as some claim the new signature color will be a new Dark Cherry red, while others say that the Cosmic Orange will stay.

iPhone 18 Pro Rumored Signature Color: New Dark Cherry Red

According to the latest report by Macworld, Apple's next signature color for its flagship smartphone lineup coming this year, the iPhone 18 Pro series, will be the Dark Cherry red, which is a first for the lineup.

The publication revealed that Apple will replace the color option with the next update, and it is going back to its usual "muted" shade for the new special option.

It is known that Apple opted for Cosmic Orange with the iPhone 17 Pro series, making it one of the most popular colors of the lineup so far.

However, Macworld claims that Apple is opting to divert from the "bright and striking" Cosmic Orange option and deliver this Dark Cherry colorway, adding that it will be "unique enough to distinguish" as a Pro variant of the iPhone.

Is iPhone 18 Pro Getting Cosmic Orange Again?

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac) said last month that he "wouldn't be surprised" if Apple keeps the Cosmic Orange colorway for the iPhone 18 Pro series coming later this year.

This is because it is an immensely popular color option when Apple introduced it last year, especially as it went with the revamp to the smartphone's rear camera design scheme.

Cosmic Orange is also the first color option on the Pro series that offered a bold choice for customers instead of the traditional muted colorways that had previously been available in the lineup.

In the past, Apple offered Sierra Blue and Alpine Green (iPhone 13 Pro), Deep Purple (iPhone 14 Pro), Blue Titanium (iPhone 15 Pro), and Desert Titanium (iPhone 16 Pro) color options for its flagship lineups.

Originally published on Tech Times