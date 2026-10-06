Inter & Co Shares Surge 26 Percent to $6.89, Gapping Higher on Heavy Volume Without a New Company Statement

Inter & Co shares jumped 26 percent on Monday, gapping higher on heavy volume without a new announcement from the Brazilian digital bank, and leaving the stock still well below the average analyst target.

The shares traded at $6.89, up $1.41, or 25.73 percent. They had closed Friday at $5.48 and opened at $6.51. Volume ran past 5.7 million shares. The market value is about $3 billion. The price-earnings ratio is about 10. Six analysts split evenly between buy and hold, with an average target of $9.16. UBS recently cut its target to $8.80 and kept a buy rating.

No filing on Monday explained the move. The last full set of results is the second quarter, reported Aug. 5. Net income was $81 million, up 34 percent from the prior quarter. Net revenue was $509.5 million, up about 32 percent from a year earlier. Return on equity was 16.3 percent. The company said that combination — revenue growth plus return on equity — had already hit the "Rule of 50" it set out at an owners' day in May. The customer count in that release was more than 45 million. A later description put it near 44 million.

On the earnings call the chief executive said the rule was meant to show growth and profit were not a tradeoff. "And here we are, just one quarter after announcing the plan, and the rule of 50 is already a reality," he said. Total net revenue grew 32 percent and return on equity was over 16 percent, he said. He also said the company had crossed 100 billion reais in assets for the first time and double-digit net interest margin for the first time, and that he was "happy and confident," happy because "we delivered our best earnings ever," with 13 straight quarters of net-income growth.

A separate, older item is the U.S. branch. Inter has received approval from Florida regulators and the Federal Reserve to open a state-licensed international banking branch in Miami. That is a license, not a Monday opening. The company has also pointed to an AI assistant, Seven, and to a push on credit cards, payroll loans and deposits as the way it intends to keep revenue growth near 30 percent.

The quarter was not clean on every line. A later compilation put earnings at 19 cents a share against an 18-cent estimate, and revenue at $475 million against a $513 million consensus. Those screens do not match the company's $509.5 million net-revenue figure, which is a reminder that Inter reports in a mix of dollars and reais and that data vendors do not always use the same line. The company's own release is the one that claimed the Rule of 50.

Monday's gap is the sort of move a thin stock makes when buyers arrive together. Institutional ownership is about 23 percent. A beta near 1 says it should not trade like this on an ordinary day. It did. At $6.89 the shares are still about 25 percent under the $9.16 average target and more than 20 percent under UBS's reduced $8.80. They are also up a quarter in a session that did not bring a new number.

The fundamental case Inter has actually made is the second-quarter one: 32 percent revenue growth, 16 percent return on equity, record profit, a Miami license still to be built out. The tape on Monday added a price. It did not add a fact.