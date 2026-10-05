KEY POINTS Five Standard Cans of Red Bull Reach the Daily Caffeine Limit Health Agencies Cite for Most Healthy Adults A standard can of Red Bull holds 80 milligrams of caffeine, and the daily figure U.S. and European regulators cite for healthy adults is 400 milligrams. On caffeine alone, that is five 8.4-ounce cans, and only if nothing else in the day contains caffeine. Red Bull says the 8.4-ounce, 250-milliliter can has about as much caffeine as a cup of home-brewed coffee. A U.S. Department of Agriculture reference for an 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee is about 95 milligrams, so the comparison is close. Larger cans scale up. A 12-ounce can has about 114 milligrams, a 16-ounce can about 151, and a 20-ounce can about 198. Sugar-free versions carry the same caffeine. Two 20-ounce cans are 396 milligrams, essentially the whole daily allowance. The Food and Drug Administration cites 400 milligrams a day as an amount not generally associated with dangerous effects in healthy adults. That is not a target. It is a level at which, for most healthy adults, studies have not shown a clear safety problem. The European Food Safety Authority reached a similar number in 2015: up to 400 milligrams a day, about 5.7 milligrams per kilogram of body weight, spread through the day, does not raise safety concerns for healthy adults who are not pregnant. A single dose up to 200 milligrams, about 3 milligrams per kilogram, also did not raise concerns in that assessment, including when taken less than two hours before intense exercise under normal conditions. Other ingredients in energy drinks, at the levels usually present, did not change that caffeine finding. The single-dose line matters more than the five-can arithmetic. Two standard cans are 160 milligrams, under the 200-milligram single dose. A third standard can in one sitting is 240 milligrams, over it. A 20-ounce can is 198 milligrams, essentially one sitting's limit by itself. EFSA also said a 100-milligram dose, especially near bedtime, can shorten or disrupt sleep in some adults. One can in the evening is already in that range. Pregnancy is a lower ceiling. EFSA said up to 200 milligrams a day from all sources is not associated with safety concerns for the fetus. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has given the same 200-milligram figure. That is two standard cans, and only if coffee, tea and chocolate are not also on the day's list. The same 200-milligram cap is what EFSA applied to breastfeeding. Children and teenagers are the group regulators will not give a can count. EFSA said there was not enough data to set a safe intake, and offered a guidance value of 3 milligrams per kilogram of body weight a day, borrowed from the adult single-dose figure. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said children and adolescents should not consume energy drinks. On that advice the number is zero, not one. The 400-milligram line also assumes a healthy adult and caffeine from every source. A person who has already had two mugs of coffee has used most of the allowance before the first can. Sensitivity varies. Palpitations, tremor, anxiety and insomnia show up in some people well below 400 milligrams. Caffeine can also be habit-forming. Stopping a high intake abruptly is a common cause of headache and fatigue. People with heart conditions, anxiety disorders or caffeine sensitivity are outside the "healthy adult" frame the agencies used. Sugar is the other constraint the caffeine math ignores. A standard Red Bull is not only 80 milligrams of caffeine. It is a sweetened drink, and five cans are five doses of sugar on top of the stimulant. The sugar-free can removes that part and leaves the caffeine, the taurine and the B vitamins unchanged. Neither version is a substitute for sleep. The marketing claim is alertness. The regulatory claim is a ceiling. Five standard cans is the top of the adult caffeine range, not a recommendation. Two is the single-sitting line. Two is the pregnancy line if they are the only caffeine that day. For adolescents, pediatric guidance is not to start. The can that fits is the one that still leaves the rest of the day's coffee, tea and cola under 400 milligrams, and under 200 if the person is pregnant.

A standard can of Red Bull holds 80 milligrams of caffeine, and the daily figure U.S. and European regulators cite for healthy adults is 400 milligrams. On caffeine alone, that is five 8.4-ounce cans, and only if nothing else in the day contains caffeine.

Red Bull says the 8.4-ounce, 250-milliliter can has about as much caffeine as a cup of home-brewed coffee. A U.S. Department of Agriculture reference for an 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee is about 95 milligrams, so the comparison is close. Larger cans scale up. A 12-ounce can has about 114 milligrams, a 16-ounce can about 151, and a 20-ounce can about 198. Sugar-free versions carry the same caffeine. Two 20-ounce cans are 396 milligrams, essentially the whole daily allowance.

The Food and Drug Administration cites 400 milligrams a day as an amount not generally associated with dangerous effects in healthy adults. That is not a target. It is a level at which, for most healthy adults, studies have not shown a clear safety problem. The European Food Safety Authority reached a similar number in 2015: up to 400 milligrams a day, about 5.7 milligrams per kilogram of body weight, spread through the day, does not raise safety concerns for healthy adults who are not pregnant. A single dose up to 200 milligrams, about 3 milligrams per kilogram, also did not raise concerns in that assessment, including when taken less than two hours before intense exercise under normal conditions. Other ingredients in energy drinks, at the levels usually present, did not change that caffeine finding.

The single-dose line matters more than the five-can arithmetic. Two standard cans are 160 milligrams, under the 200-milligram single dose. A third standard can in one sitting is 240 milligrams, over it. A 20-ounce can is 198 milligrams, essentially one sitting's limit by itself. EFSA also said a 100-milligram dose, especially near bedtime, can shorten or disrupt sleep in some adults. One can in the evening is already in that range.

Pregnancy is a lower ceiling. EFSA said up to 200 milligrams a day from all sources is not associated with safety concerns for the fetus. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has given the same 200-milligram figure. That is two standard cans, and only if coffee, tea and chocolate are not also on the day's list. The same 200-milligram cap is what EFSA applied to breastfeeding.

Children and teenagers are the group regulators will not give a can count. EFSA said there was not enough data to set a safe intake, and offered a guidance value of 3 milligrams per kilogram of body weight a day, borrowed from the adult single-dose figure. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said children and adolescents should not consume energy drinks. On that advice the number is zero, not one.

The 400-milligram line also assumes a healthy adult and caffeine from every source. A person who has already had two mugs of coffee has used most of the allowance before the first can. Sensitivity varies. Palpitations, tremor, anxiety and insomnia show up in some people well below 400 milligrams. Caffeine can also be habit-forming. Stopping a high intake abruptly is a common cause of headache and fatigue. People with heart conditions, anxiety disorders or caffeine sensitivity are outside the "healthy adult" frame the agencies used.

Sugar is the other constraint the caffeine math ignores. A standard Red Bull is not only 80 milligrams of caffeine. It is a sweetened drink, and five cans are five doses of sugar on top of the stimulant. The sugar-free can removes that part and leaves the caffeine, the taurine and the B vitamins unchanged. Neither version is a substitute for sleep. The marketing claim is alertness. The regulatory claim is a ceiling.

Five standard cans is the top of the adult caffeine range, not a recommendation. Two is the single-sitting line. Two is the pregnancy line if they are the only caffeine that day. For adolescents, pediatric guidance is not to start. The can that fits is the one that still leaves the rest of the day's coffee, tea and cola under 400 milligrams, and under 200 if the person is pregnant.