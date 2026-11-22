WASHINGTON — Few numbers affect household finances as much as interest rates. The rate on a mortgage, the return on a savings account and the direction of the stock market all depend partly on decisions made at the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has changed direction in 2026. In September, it raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in over three years amid concerns over stubborn inflation that has been driven recently by higher energy prices. At its next meeting, the Fed left the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.75%–4.00% at its October 2026 meeting, though two policymakers voted for a 25bps rate hike.

Here is how those decisions reach consumers and investors.

What the Fed actually controls

The Fed doesn't set mortgage or credit card rates directly. It sets the federal funds rate, which is the interest rate that banks charge each other to borrow money overnight. It is set by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which meets eight times a year.

Changes in that rate spread through the financial system. Banks adjust their prime rate, which drives many consumer loans. Bond markets respond to what they expect the Fed to do next, which moves longer-term rates.

The Fed raises rates to cool inflation by making borrowing more expensive, which slows spending. It cuts rates to support growth and hiring when the economy weakens.

Mortgages

Mortgage rates follow long-term bond yields, especially the 10-year Treasury note, more closely than the Fed's overnight rate. Yields reflect expectations for inflation, growth and future Fed policy.

Borrowing costs for homebuyers have risen sharply over the past year. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.28% as of November 19, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 7.11%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.26%.

A one-point rise in the mortgage rate can add hundreds of dollars a month to the payment on a typical home loan, which reduces how much buyers can afford.

Freddie Mac's chief economist advised borrowers to compare offers. "While prospective borrowers often shop around for a home, they may not always think to do the same for their mortgage, as comparing multiple rate quotes can potentially save them thousands over a loan's lifetime," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

Credit cards and other loans

Credit card rates are usually tied to the prime rate, so they rise and fall soon after Fed moves. Variable-rate loans, home equity lines of credit and many small-business loans react the same way. When the Fed raises rates, people carrying balances on these loans feel it quickly.

Savings accounts

Savers benefit when rates rise. High-yield savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit tend to pay more when the Fed tightens policy. Banks don't always pass on increases right away, so shopping around can make a big difference in returns.

When the Fed cuts rates, savings yields usually fall, and savers looking for income have to accept lower returns or take on more risk.

Stocks

Interest rates affect stocks in several ways. Higher rates raise companies' borrowing costs and can slow consumer spending, both of which weigh on profits. They also make safer investments such as bonds more attractive compared with stocks.

Rates also change how investors value future earnings. Fast-growing companies whose biggest profits are expected years from now, including many technology firms, often fall the most when rates climb, because those distant profits are worth less today.

Lower rates usually help stocks, especially growth stocks, by reducing borrowing costs and making future profits more valuable today.

Bonds

Bond prices move opposite to interest rates. When rates rise, existing bonds paying lower interest lose value. When rates fall, existing bonds gain. That is why bond funds can lose money in periods of rising rates.

What to watch

Economists say households should watch Fed meetings, inflation reports and the job market for clues about where rates are going. Policymakers decide meeting by meeting, so forecasts can shift quickly.

Financial planners often give the same basic advice in any rate environment: pay down high-interest debt, shop around for loans and savings rates, and keep long-term investments diversified rather than trying to time the Fed.