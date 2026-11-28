WASHINGTON — Hackers have breached the U.S. Air Force's flagship Cloud One computing platform, potentially jeopardizing a wide range of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The intrusion was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said. The discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen. All sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

Cloud One, initiated in 2017, was designed as a one-stop shop for the Air Force's IT needs. It combines the resources of four major operators — Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet — to power scores of applications. These include systems that manage personnel data and pay, logistics and maintenance, the Cloud-Based Command and Control center that collates air defense radar data from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System that tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide.

One of the people familiar with the matter described the significance of the breach in blunt terms. "A breach here is a big deal," the person said. Cloud One is among the U.S. military's biggest cloud platforms, according to sources.

Investigators have called in U.S. Cyber Command, the military's cyber force, to assess the potential damage, one source said.

The discovery has already produced operational effects. Efforts to migrate back-office applications onto Cloud One, a longstanding military priority, have been paused, two of the sources and a fourth person said. Updates to applications already running on the platform have been blocked, leaving Air Force personnel unable to install fixes for serious software flaws disclosed across the industry in the meantime. A fifth source said some users had their administrator rights revoked.

One source said the cyber intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the platform's control plane, the management layer that administrators use to configure resources, control access and monitor services. That person likened the control plane to "a universal remote," noting that intruders in theory could leverage such access to check the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts, though it was unclear whether the hackers did so in this case. Sources did not indicate that attackers took control of aircraft or weapons systems.

In a statement, the Air Force said it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities."

The incident comes amid a series of recently disclosed cybersecurity issues affecting the U.S. government and defense-related systems. Cloud One was built to consolidate applications that previously ran in the Air Force's own data centers, part of a broader push to modernize military IT infrastructure and improve efficiency across personnel, logistics and operational systems.

Access at the control-plane level, according to the source who described it, theoretically touches every application running on Cloud One at once. While the full extent of what the intruders reached remains unknown, the potential exposure of radar feeds, munitions tracking data, personnel records and logistics information has raised concerns about the platform's role in day-to-day Air Force operations.

Work on migrating additional applications has been halted while assessments continue, and the blocking of updates has left some systems without the ability to receive recent security patches. The pause affects both the long-term effort to move more functions into the shared cloud environment and the immediate ability to maintain applications already hosted there.

The Air Force's decision not to comment on the specific posture of individual systems is consistent with longstanding military practice regarding network security details. Officials have not publicly confirmed the breach beyond the limited statement provided to reporters.

As assessments by Cyber Command and other investigators proceed, questions remain about the identity of the actors, the duration of their access, the specific data they may have viewed or copied, and the precise vulnerability they exploited. The sources said the intrusion came to light during routine upgrade work rather than through an external alert, underscoring how internal maintenance can sometimes reveal previously undetected compromises.

Cloud One's architecture, which relies on multiple commercial cloud providers, was intended to provide resilience and capacity. The reported compromise of the control plane, however, has highlighted the risks inherent in concentrating so many critical functions in a single shared environment, even one designed for military use.

No public information has indicated that the breach resulted in the theft of classified materials or the direct interference with operational aircraft. Still, the combination of paused migrations, blocked updates and revoked administrative privileges has created practical friction for Air Force personnel who rely on the platform for everyday administrative and logistical tasks.

The episode adds to a string of cybersecurity incidents that have drawn attention to the security of federal and military networks. While the full consequences of the Cloud One intrusion are still being determined, the disruption already visible — and the sensitivity of the systems involved — has made clear why sources described the breach as a significant development for the Air Force.