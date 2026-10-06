Escape From Tarkov Down: Servers Offline as Patch 1.2.0.0 Brings PvE Prestige and Bot AI Overhaul Today

Escape from Tarkov players around the world were unable to access the game early Tuesday as developer Battlestate Games took its servers offline to install patch 1.2.0.0, a major update focused on the game's player-versus-environment mode.

Outage tracking site Downdetector began flagging a spike in user reports at 3:17 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, just minutes after the scheduled maintenance began. Players reported being unable to log in, connect to servers or launch raids.

The outage is planned. Battlestate Games announced that installation of the patch would begin at 8 a.m. British Summer Time, or 3 a.m. EDT, on Oct. 6, with an expected downtime window of five to seven hours.

Based on that estimate, servers could return between about 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. EDT, or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. BST. However, Battlestate Games has previously extended maintenance windows beyond initial estimates, so delays are possible.

Full game offline

As with previous major updates, the entire game has been taken offline, blocking access to both the player-versus-player and player-versus-environment modes.

Battlestate Games typically avoids partial or staggered rollouts, choosing instead to shut down all services during a single maintenance window. That approach means players in every region are affected at the same time, regardless of local time zone.

Players attempting to connect during the maintenance period may see error messages or be unable to sign in through the Battlestate Games launcher.

The company has advised players to follow its official social media channels and website for updates on when servers will return.

What's in patch 1.2.0.0

The update is one of the largest since Escape from Tarkov's full release last year and is built around three main features: a new prestige system for player-versus-environment, or PvE, mode, an overhaul of computer-controlled enemy behavior, and improvements to the game's raid reconnection system.

According to the company's development roadmap, the update "will introduce the prestige mode for PvE players, and improve the raid reconnection system for everyone."

PvE prestige arrives

The headline addition is a prestige system for PvE players, a feature that fans of the mode have requested since it launched.

Prestige has already been available in the PvP mode. The system allows players to reset their character's progress in exchange for permanent prestige levels and exclusive rewards.

Battlestate Games said on Sept. 23 that PvE prestige requirements would be similar to those in PvP. Each PvE prestige level will award TarCoin, an in-game currency that can be spent in the game's Expansions Hub.

Rewards shared with PvP prestige, such as apparel and character appearance items, will only work in PvE when earned there. The company also said prestiging in PvE will not reset players' progress in Escape from Tarkov: Arena, the studio's spinoff competitive shooter.

Some rewards will be exclusive to PvE prestige, including the NKVD Finka knife, the Akula dagger and the Gamma secure container, according to Forbes.

Battlestate Games head Nikita Buyanov shared several teasers of the PvE prestige menu on social media ahead of the update.

Smarter enemy soldiers

The patch also overhauls the behavior and equipment of PMC bots, the computer-controlled private military contractors that players encounter in PvE raids.

According to the developers, PMC bots will appear somewhat more often on average, and the number of bots in each raid will vary less. Bots will be better distributed across maps, more likely to appear at points of interest and quest areas, and more likely to engage in firefights with Scavs and players.

The update also aims to reduce situations in which PMC bots are killed before players encounter them, through changes to how they interact with Scavs and other bots.

Bot equipment will also become more varied and logical. Higher-level bots will carry better gear and weapons, and their equipment will be influenced by their faction. PMC bots will also be able to appear in the Labyrinth location, according to the developers.

Better reconnection for all players

The update includes improvements to the raid reconnection system, which helps players rejoin a match after being disconnected. Unlike the PvE changes, the reconnection improvements will apply to all players in both modes.

Disconnections can be particularly costly in Escape from Tarkov, where players risk losing their equipment if they die or fail to extract during a raid.

New referral program

The patch also introduces a referral system called the EXFIL Brothers program, also known as Combat Cohesion in the game client. The system pairs an experienced player with up to five new players, with both earning rewards as the newcomers reach progress milestones.

About Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov is a hardcore first-person tactical shooter developed by Russian studio Battlestate Games for Windows PCs. It is known for its realistic combat, complex weapon customization and high-stakes "extraction" gameplay, in which players enter raids to collect loot and must reach an exit point to keep what they find.

The game spent years in a public testing phase before its full release and has built a dedicated following, including a large audience on streaming platforms such as Twitch.

The PvE mode, which lets players experience raids against computer-controlled enemies rather than other players, has grown in popularity among players seeking a less punishing experience.

Past outages

Escape from Tarkov's servers regularly go offline for planned maintenance during major updates.

In July, Battlestate Games took the game offline for patch 1.0.6.0, with a maintenance window initially estimated at four to six hours that was later extended.

The game has also suffered unplanned outages. Earlier this year, the company acknowledged widespread connection problems, saying the issues were "related to network infrastructure beyond the control of Battlestate Games."

What players can do

Players are advised not to attempt repeated logins during the maintenance period, as this will not speed up access.

Once servers return, players may need to update the game through the Battlestate Games launcher before connecting. Early hours after a major patch can also bring login queues, bugs or additional brief downtime as the developers address issues.

Battlestate Games is expected to publish full patch notes on its official website once the update goes live.