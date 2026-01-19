Multiple countries have confirmed that they received an invitation from the United States to join the so-called "Board of Peace," which is meant to oversee the next steps in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to reports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has received an invitation to join.

Australia Receives Invitation to Join 'Board of Peace'

According to news.com.au, Albanese has remained tight-lipped about the invitation thus far.

In an interview with ABC Sydney Radio, the Prime Minister said that the invitation is "something we haven't had time to consider," per ABC News.

He likewise added that he hadn't "looked in detail at it" as his attention was on the parliamentary mourning for the victims of the Bondi terror attack.

Board of Peace

Per news.com.au, around 60 countries have received that invitation to join the Board of Peace, which will be chaired by United States President Donald Trump. He will also have the final say as to who will become part of it.

The board will be made up of world leaders, who will have to make a cash contribution of US$1 billion (approximately $1.49 billion).

Aside from Australia, the following countries have confirmed that they have received invitations to join the Board of Peace as of press time:

Albania

Argentina

Canada

Cyprus

Egypt

Greece

Hungary

Jordan

Pakistan

Paraguay

Turkey

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, has already reportedly accepted the offer. It remains to be seen if Australia will follow suit in the coming days.