RICHFIELD, Minn. — Best Buy's Black Friday sale has reached its biggest day, with doorbusters on TVs, laptops, headphones and gaming gear as the electronics retailer competes for shoppers' holiday tech budgets.

Best Buy kicked off its Black Friday sale on Nov. 19 with 10 days of doorbusters. The retailer is also offering a special in-store promotion today: My Best Buy members can purchase a $100 Best Buy Gift Card for $60, a $40 savings. The offer is a Black Friday in-store exclusive available only on Nov. 27.

Here are 20 of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals available Friday, based on Best Buy's own listings and pricing tracked by TechRadar. Prices may change and doorbusters are limited.

Headphones And Audio

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3: $149.99, a $100 savings. 2. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $169.99, down from $398. 3. JBL Charge 6 Speaker: $139.95, down from $199.95.

TVs

4. LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: $1,399.99, down from $2,699.99. 5. LG B6 55-inch 4K OLED TV: $699.99, down from $1,399. 6. Hisense QD50 98-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: $799.99, down from $2,499.99. 7. Samsung R85H 75-inch Micro RGB TV: $1,699.99, down from $2,799.99. 8. TCL 55-inch QM8CG Series Mini LED 4K TV: $599.99, a 70% savings. 9. Insignia 55-inch QF Series QLED TV: $169.99, a $230 savings.

Apple Computers And Tablets

10. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): $1,049, down from $1,299. 11. Apple MacBook Pro (M6): from $1,749, a $250 savings. 12. Apple MacBook Neo: $649, down from $699. 13. Apple iPad A16: $399, down from $449. 14. Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): $649, down from $749.

Gaming And Phones

15. Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 months of Switch Online: $499.99, down from $549.99. 16. Madden NFL 27: $29.99, down from $69.99. 17. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: $1,749.99, down from $2,099.99.

Home And Wellness

18. Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless Vacuum: $199.99, down from $499. 19. KitchenAid 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $299.99, down from $499.99. 20. Oura Ring 5: $299, down from $399.

Biggest Category Discounts

Best Buy is promoting wide savings beyond its doorbusters. According to TechRadar, the sale includes up to $500 off MacBooks and AirPods, up to 50% off appliances, cameras up to $1,100 off from Sony, DJI and Canon, and PS5 and Switch games from $6.99.

Other categories include laptops from $179, up to $1,200 off iPhone and Samsung phones, and up to 65% off smart home cameras and doorbells.

TV Deals Lead The Way

TVs are a traditional Black Friday highlight, and this year's lineup spans budget and premium sets. The 98-inch Hisense at $799.99 is roughly two-thirds off its regular price, while LG's C6 OLED is nearly half off.

Budget shoppers have options too. The Insignia 55-inch QLED at $169.99 is among the cheapest name-brand sets of that size available this weekend.

Shopping Tips

Best Buy's paid membership tiers, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total, offer perks during the sale, including double rewards on some purchases.

Shoppers should compare prices with Amazon and Walmart, which are offering matching or similar prices on several items, including the AirPods Pro 3. Doorbuster quantities are limited, and in-store-only offers such as the gift card deal end today.

Best Buy's Black Friday pricing is expected to continue through the weekend, with Cyber Monday deals following on Nov. 30.