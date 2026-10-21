NEW YORK — The New York Knicks received their championship rings and raised a banner before the game. The Philadelphia 76ers then ruined the celebration.

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 28 points, and the 76ers' new-look roster held off the defending NBA champions for a 106-100 win in the season opener Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown made their Philadelphia debuts.

Brown had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first game since being traded from Boston. James, opening an NBA-record 24th season at age 41 with his fourth franchise, added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

"I liked the way we played," James said after the game. "Good win for us."

Joel Embiid had 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. Anfernee Simons scored 13 points off the bench, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 10.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 21 points but shot only 6 of 19 from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Andre Drummond added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

A celebration, then a letdown

Before tipoff, the Knicks held a pregame ceremony for last season's title. Brunson spoke to the sellout crowd.

"The joy that this city had this summer, we would love to replicate that again," he said.

New York started well. The Knicks built a 10-point lead in the first half and led 58-54 at halftime.

The game turned in the third quarter. Philadelphia outscored New York 29-18 in the period, using fast breaks and 3-pointers to take control. The 76ers' largest scoring run of the night was 11 straight points, and they led by as many as nine early in the fourth quarter.

Knicks rally, Sixers' defense holds

New York came back, as it so often did during last season's title run. Towns hit a long 3-pointer with 4:37 left that cut the lead to 96-95.

Philadelphia then missed three straight shots, giving the Knicks a chance to go ahead. They could not. After Towns' 3-pointer, New York scored on only two of its final eight possessions.

Embiid answered with a 3-pointer to steady the 76ers. Later, Maxey intercepted a pass from OG Anunoby and took it the other way for a dunk that put Philadelphia up by six. On the next possession, James rotated from the weak side to get a hand on a Mikal Bridges layup.

In the final minute, Brunson airballed a 3-pointer and claimed he was fouled by Brown. James then made two free throws to close out the scoring.

Defense defines the debut

Philadelphia's offense drew most of the attention after the team added James and Brown in an offseason overhaul. But the 76ers won mainly because of their defense.

New York shot 37.2% from the field and 11 of 33 from 3-point range. Anunoby made just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Bridges finished with four points on 2-of-8 shooting. The Knicks scored 100 points on 102 possessions. They finished below one point per possession only six times in 101 games last season.

The Knicks repeatedly tried to pull Embiid into pick-and-rolls with Brunson, a matchup they used heavily when they swept Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals last spring. The 76ers often switched to avoid it, with Brown taking on both Towns and Brunson late in the game.

When Embiid was on the floor, New York scored only 61 points in 72 possessions. He struggled on offense, though, making only 4 of 15 shots.

Philadelphia blocked 10 shots, had eight steals and outscored New York 24-16 on fast breaks. The 76ers also scored 22 points off 15 Knicks turnovers.

Shooting struggles on both sides

Neither team shot well. Philadelphia made 41.6% of its shots and only 11 of 40 3-pointers, or 27.5%. Maxey went 2 of 9 from deep but made up for it by getting to the free-throw line, where he went 8 of 9. He also had five assists, three steals and three blocks.

All four of Philadelphia's stars — Maxey, Brown, James and Embiid — had at least five assists. The 76ers finished with 28 assists as a team.

The bench also played a key role. Simons made three 3-pointers and Caldwell-Pope made two, many of them open looks created when the Knicks focused on Philadelphia's stars.

New York's main advantage was on the offensive glass. The Knicks had 14 offensive rebounds and outscored Philadelphia 28-7 in second-chance points. Drummond had seven offensive rebounds by himself. Towns shot efficiently, going 6 of 9 overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

LeBron vs. the Garden, again

James has long had a rivalry with Knicks fans. He traded words with spectators during the game, and the win was his 25th in 35 career games at Madison Square Garden.

His arrival, along with Brown's, changed expectations in Philadelphia after last season's playoff exit. The opener gave an early sign that the 76ers can compete with the champions.

Knicks' title defense starts slowly

New York ended last season with one of the most dominant playoff runs in NBA history. The Knicks went 16-3 in the postseason, won 13 straight games and set a record for postseason point differential. They are trying to become the first team since 2018 to win back-to-back championships.

Tuesday's loss is just one game, but the Knicks' late-game execution, a strength during last season's title run, broke down when it mattered most.

Up next

The 76ers play their home opener Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks visit the Boston Celtics on Friday. The teams meet again Oct. 30 in Philadelphia.