Why Millions of Seniors Are Getting a $90 Check From Social Security This Month and Who Qualifies for It

WASHINGTON — More than 20 million Americans enrolled in Medicare are receiving an unexpected $90 payment this month, as the Trump administration sends one-time rebates to help offset the rising cost of Medicare premiums.

The payments, which most beneficiaries are receiving by direct deposit through the Social Security Administration, are tied to Medicare Part B, the portion of the program that covers doctor visits, outpatient care, preventive screenings, ambulance services and lab tests.

The rebates arrive less than a month before the midterm elections, at a time when many Americans are frustrated by higher prices for groceries, gas and other everyday costs, and when President Donald Trump is facing some of his weakest economic approval ratings.

Where the money comes from

The White House announced the rebates on Oct. 2. The money is being drawn from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which Congress created in 2008 to help finance improvements to traditional Medicare Parts A and B.

Trump announced the plan on his Truth Social platform, saying the money "will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a pointless 'Slush Fund' that has only been used by Dumocrats in Congress to pay for the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for their Special Interest friends, and drive up Healthcare costs."

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services confirmed the plan in a fact sheet, saying the administration is offering the rebate "because the best way to improve Medicare is to put healthcare dollars back where they belong — in the hands of our Medicare beneficiaries — and make coverage more affordable."

The payments are expected to cost about $2 billion.

CMS said this is the first time a president has used the fund to make direct payments to beneficiaries. The agency acknowledged that Congress has previously drawn on the fund to offset other spending.

Who qualifies

According to CMS, about 20.8 million people are eligible for the $90 rebate. To qualify, beneficiaries must:

Be enrolled in original Medicare Part B

Live in the United States

Not receive premium assistance through Medicaid

Not be a higher-income enrollee who pays an additional income-related amount on top of the standard premium

People enrolled in Medicare Advantage, the privately run alternative to traditional Medicare, are not eligible.

That means a large share of Medicare's roughly 70 million enrollees will not receive the payment. About 12 million low-income older adults and people with disabilities who already receive help paying their premiums are among those excluded.

Medicare beneficiaries who are unsure whether they qualify can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

When the money arrives

Most eligible beneficiaries are receiving the rebate as a direct deposit this week. Some will instead receive a paper check from the Treasury Department later in October.

CMS said the checks will be labeled "Medicare Improvement Fund Payment; $90 Payment to Offset October Premium." Beneficiaries who receive a direct deposit may also receive an email or letter from the president.

How much it helps

The rebate is a one-time payment and does not permanently lower Medicare costs.

The standard monthly Part B premium rose to $202.90 in 2026, up from $185 last year, according to CMS. The $90 payment covers a little less than half of one month's standard premium.

Medicare's trustees have projected that the standard premium will rise again next year, to an estimated $209.50 a month.

The payment is also not an increase in Social Security benefits. While it is being delivered through the Social Security Administration, beneficiaries should not expect it to appear again in future months.

Part of a broader push

The Medicare rebate is one of several efforts by the Trump administration to put cash in Americans' pockets ahead of the November elections.

The administration has also sent one-time $500 rebate checks to people it says were overcharged for coverage under the Affordable Care Act. According to the White House, about 1 million ACA enrollees received the payments, which began going out Sept. 30.

Trump has also promised Americans $5,000 checks if Republicans keep control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, though no such payments have been approved.

Political backdrop

Critics have questioned the timing of the payments, arriving weeks before voters head to the polls. Supporters say the rebates offer real relief to seniors facing higher health care costs.

Health policy experts have noted that the payments come as Americans continue to feel the effects of higher food, energy and gas prices. Many older adults live on fixed incomes, making rising premiums and living costs especially difficult to manage.

Polling has shown that many Americans blame the administration for higher prices and are dissatisfied with its handling of the economy, adding political pressure ahead of the midterms.

Beware of scams

Officials have long warned that government payments can attract scammers. Medicare and Social Security will not call, text or email beneficiaries asking for personal or banking information in order to receive a payment.

Eligible beneficiaries do not need to apply or take any action to receive the $90 rebate. Anyone who receives a request for personal information related to the payment should be cautious and verify it by contacting Medicare or the Social Security Administration directly.