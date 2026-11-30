Jogging remains one of the simplest and cheapest ways to improve health, and a growing body of research suggests even small amounts can make a meaningful difference.

Here are 10 benefits of regular jogging, based on scientific studies and health experts.

1. Longer Life

Running is linked to a lower risk of early death. A 2019 analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine reviewed 14 studies involving more than 200,000 people and found that people who ran, no matter the amount, were 27% less likely than nonrunners to die from any cause.

2. A Healthier Heart

The heart benefits stand out. A study of 55,137 adults in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that, compared with nonrunners, runners had 30% and 45% lower adjusted risks of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, respectively, with a 3-year life expectancy benefit.

3. Small Doses Work

You don't need to run marathons. The study concluded that running, even 5 to 10 min/day and at slow speeds below 6 miles per hour, is associated with markedly reduced risks of death from all causes and cardiovascular disease.

4. Lower Cancer Risk

Running may also offer protection against cancer. In the 2019 review, running was associated with a 30% lower risk of death from heart disease and a 23% lower risk of death from cancer.

5. Disease Prevention

Researchers point to broad protective effects. Past research has found running reduces the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, disability, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

6. Better Fitness And Balance

Jogging builds overall fitness. It also improves aerobic endurance, heart function, balance and metabolism.

7. Improved Mood

The mental health benefits are significant. Running may improve mental health and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. As exercise raises endorphin levels, it stimulates the neurotransmitter norepinephrine, which is connected to mood. A 2020 study concluded that "running has important positive implications for mental health, particularly depression and anxiety disorders."

8. Stress Relief

Running may also help the brain handle stress. According to a lab study in The Journal of Neuroscience, running may reduce anxiety by triggering neurons that mute the response to stress.

9. Stronger Bones

As a weight-bearing exercise, running helps build bone. A study from the European Society of Endocrinology found running improves bone health more than non-weight-bearing activities like cycling.

10. Healthier Knees

A common fear may be unfounded. A 2018 study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery found that long-distance runners had a lower prevalence of hip and knee osteoarthritis compared to the general population.

Important Caveats

Researchers note the limits of the evidence. While running was linked with longer life and less disease in these studies, this doesn't necessarily prove that it was the running that actually caused better health.

Injury risk is real, especially for beginners. A 2014 study found that novice runners who increased their distance by more than 30% over a two-week period seemed to be more vulnerable to injury. Experts advise building up gradually.

Simple precautions help. You can minimize the risk by avoiding uneven or hard surfaces, wearing appropriate footwear, and trying not to suddenly increase the pace or duration of running.

Running is not the only option. The benefits of many other sports, such as swimming, tennis, cycling and aerobics, are comparable to those found for running.

People with heart conditions, joint problems or other health concerns should consult a doctor before starting a new exercise routine.