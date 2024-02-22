New initiative gives technical professionals the knowledge and expertise required to effectively navigate and manage complex network infrastructures

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII, www.digi.com) and provider of secure and Smart Out of Band management solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced Technical Certification Program, aimed at empowering IT professionals and network engineers in the Opengear network of channel and distribution organizations with comprehensive technical expertise to address evolving network challenges on the First Day, Worst Day, and Every Day.

Developed by Opengear's channel engineers, the Technical Certification Program is a robust e-learning initiative designed specifically to equip solution architects and sales engineers with the skills needed to manage the toughest network challenges. With the industry witnessing a constant influx of new technologies, advanced networking architectures, and increased demand for network resilience, professionals need to stay ahead of the curve — continually enhancing their skills to effectively navigate and manage complex network infrastructures, as well as address the challenges posed by emerging technologies, cybersecurity threats, and the need for robust network automation.

“Opengear's channel plays a pivotal role in our market success,” said Tracy Collins, Opengear’s Vice President of Sales, Americas. “We're therefore thrilled to introduce our comprehensive Technical Certification Program, which is tailored to meet specific needs and empower our valued channel organizations. Equipping them with in-depth knowledge of Opengear’s solutions aligns with our continued commitment to helping them deliver enhanced value to their end customers — a cornerstone of our business philosophy.”

Directly tackling key industry issues, the new program provides end-to-end education and training, enabling participants to gain deeper product knowledge and understanding of Opengear's solutions, including OGCS, NGCS, and LH modules. Customers will benefit from enhanced support, faster product integration, and access to a skilled reseller’s professional network. The program certification empowers channel organizations with a competitive advantage — fostering successful and efficient deployments of Opengear solutions.

Features and benefits of the Opengear Technical Certification Program include:

Empowerment and Expertise: Equips professionals with the technical education and expertise needed to address the evolving demands of network management using Opengear solutions.





Equips professionals with the technical education and expertise needed to address the evolving demands of network management using Opengear solutions. Practical Application: Program focuses on real-world scenarios and problem solving to ensure practical application of knowledge.





Program focuses on real-world scenarios and problem solving to ensure practical application of knowledge. Global Accessibility: Available to Opengear distributors and channel organizations worldwide, facilitating learning and certification regardless of geographical location.





Available to Opengear distributors and channel organizations worldwide, facilitating learning and certification regardless of geographical location. Cost-Free Learning: Accessible through Opengear’s Partner Portal at no additional cost.





Accessible through Opengear’s Partner Portal at no additional cost. First Day, Worst Day, Every Day: Addresses critical network challenges and prepares resellers on every front, from routine operations to crisis management with Opengear's robust solutions.

“Designed exclusively for the technical talents within our channel community, Opengear’s Technical Certification Program is more than just training; it's a commitment to elevating technical excellence,” said Dan Baxter, Director, Sales Engineering, Americas at Opengear. “We believe in investing in the technical acumen of our distributors and resellers because in today's intricate networking landscape, a certified team translates to empowered organizations. This program provides our channel technical community with technical resources and the certification they deserve, fostering expertise that benefits both their personal growth and the success of the entire team.”

Members or our channel organizations can register for the Opengear Technical Certification Program by logging into the Partner Portal at https://partners.opengear.com and accessing the training section.

For more information about Opengear, visit https://www.opengear.com/.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Worst Day, and Every Day. Through presence and proximity, Opengear solutions enable provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail, and manufacturing sectors. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with an R&D center in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.opengear.com/.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor, and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability, and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, the company has helped customers connect more than 100 million things — and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

Opengear Media Contact

Peter Ramsay / Lora Metzner

Global Results Communications

open@globalresultspr.com

+1 949-307-5908