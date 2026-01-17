X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, suffered a widespread outage on Friday morning, leaving tens of thousands of users across the United States unable to post, load feeds, or refresh timelines.

According to Downdetector, problem reports surged well above normal levels, with over 74,000 users reporting issues at the peak around 10 am ET.

Users in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Seattle reported that only some posts appeared or that the platform failed to load entirely.

By 2 pm ET, the number of reports dropped to around 1,000 as the issues began to resolve, USA Today reported.

More than half of the reported problems were linked to the mobile app, highlighting the disruption for users who rely on X on their phones.

Downdetector data showed the outage affected the app and website across much of the country, signaling a broad disruption, though X had not yet provided an official explanation.

"This morning, I couldn't see any of my feed, and posting didn't work at all," said one frustrated user from Los Angeles. "It finally started working after a few minutes, but it was really annoying."

X appears to suffer widespread outage across US, users report problems posting and loading feeds https://t.co/0azzVMRZdH pic.twitter.com/m410iPyIKI — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2026

X Faces Second Outage in a Week

According to the NYPost, the incident comes just days after Verizon faced a major nationwide network failure that left phones stuck in SOS mode, disrupted 911 calls in some areas, and prompted outrage over the carrier's $20 customer credit.

The back-to-back technical issues have left users on edge and sparked conversations about the reliability of online services.

This was the second outage for X in a single week. On Tuesday, Jan. 13, more than 24,000 users reported similar issues, which were resolved within an hour.

While the cause of Friday's outage remains unclear, X has faced previous problems with internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare, which experienced incidents in November and December affecting multiple platforms, including LinkedIn, Fortnite, and DoorDash.

Analysts note that such outages, though often brief, can disrupt communication, social media trends, and online engagement for both individual users and businesses.

Originally published on vcpost.com