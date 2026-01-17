Clothing brand Fletcher Jones has announced that it will be closing its doors 100 years after it was first opened. The company was launched in 1924.

Fletcher Jones is best known for business and casual wear that cater to both men and women.

Fletcher Jones to Close Down

According to news.com.au, Fletcher Jones will be closing down this month.

However, it has been revealed that the brand's current owner, Matthew Gowty, is planning to sell it.

"It's not goodbye, it's see you soon." Fletcher Jones said in an online post.

The business first went into administration 15 years ago. As a result, Fletcher Jones had to close down a couple of stores at that time.

The company likewise had to let go off some staff.

History of Fletcher Jones

Fletcher Jones was founded in 1924 by David Fletcher in Victoria. It began as a textile company before it began to open retail stores in the 1930s and 1940s to sell trousers and suits, according to a report by 9News.

In the 1950s, Fletcher Jones began to create clothing for women.

The business experienced its golden years in the 1970s and 1980s when it expanded across Australia.