ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#claims--FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) announced today that Securian Canada achieved an unprecedented go-live with its claims administration software solution, actively processing disability claims within five months from the start of the project. Securian Canada is a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance and protection solutions in Canada. Last year, Securian Canada chose the FINEOS Platform to manage claims administration for its new short-term disability (STD) and existing long-term disability (LTD) benefits programs. As of Nov. 1, FINEOS Claims was in production, actively processing claims for Securian Canada customers.

“Securian Canada deployed our industry-standard ‘out-of-the-box’ claims product, achieving a fast and efficient go-live,” said FINEOS CEO Michael Kelly. “The Securian Canada team showed tremendous focus working closely with us in this highly successful deployment. We look forward to building on our relationship to support Securian Canada with their ambitious expansion plans in the Canadian market.”

FINEOS is the global leader providing end-to-end core software systems for life, accident and health insurance. The FINEOS Platform is purpose-built for the group and supplemental employee benefits market. More than a dozen customers in Canada use FINEOS, and FINEOS serves 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S.

“From a product perspective, FINEOS delivered the capabilities that support our ambitious plans to innovate in the disability market with mental health and wellness solutions that make a difference,” said Sharla Postic, Chief Administration Officer, Securian Canada. “Through this offering, we are providing new efficiencies within the customer experience, which brings our team great confidence in the potential for growth.”

