SINGAPORE & SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture [NYSE: ACN] is setting up generative AI studios in nine countries across Asia Pacific and Latin America to respond to growing client interest in the technology. Studios across Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Greater China, India*, Japan, Mexico, Philippines and Singapore* will connect clients with data and AI experts from Accenture, and ecosystem partners, ventures, and other strategic investments to enable rapid experimentation, co-creation and scaling of generative AI solutions using Accenture’s responsible AI framework as a foundation.

“Clients today are ready to move beyond proof of concepts and into production to tackle more complex business problems across their value chain. They also recognize that generative AI introduces new, unique risks that need consideration and mitigation,” said Leo Framil, CEO of Accenture Growth Markets. “Drawing on our experience of client conversations, existing projects, our rich talent and industry partnerships, our generative AI Studios will provide enterprises with the best ideas and capabilities to shape tailor made solutions and help them reinvent their business, responsibly.”

According to a recent Accenture survey, 77% of the C-suite in APAC plan to increase their AI-related spending in 2024 as companies move from proof of concept to customizing foundation models with proprietary data. 84% of the C-suite in LATAM plan to do the same.

“Harnessing the true potential of generative AI lies in going deeper, and building a strong data strategy, anchored in a digital core including a modern cloud and ERP infrastructure, and mature data and AI capabilities,” said Vivek Luthra, Data and AI lead for Accenture Growth Markets. “Our generative AI Studios strengthen our existing investments in data and AI to provide our clients with a full spectrum of capabilities to build and scale AI to improve productivity and drive growth.”

The studios will cater to a wide range of industry and functional needs, but each will also specialize in one or more industries including banking, insurance, telecommunications, public sector, manufacturing, renewable energy, chemicals and mining. The studios will be operational in January 2024, except in Argentina and Mexico which will join the network later this year.

The studios are part of Accenture’s $3 billion investment in data and AI. The company also recently announced the launch of specialized services to help clients build their own large language models that are tailored to meet their specific business needs.

Note to editors: * Generative AI Studios already exist.

