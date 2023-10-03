Hauser Brings Over 20 Years of Aesthetics Industry Experience in Markets Across the Globe

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Hauser as President, International, effective October 2, 2023.

Mr. Hauser will report directly to Taylor Harris, Cutera’s Chief Executive Officer, and will be responsible for commercial performance in existing international markets, expansion into new geographies, and the international launch of AviClear, the company’s pioneering energy-based device for the treatment of mild to severe acne, in 2024. Mr. Hauser brings over 20 years of aesthetics industry experience in markets across the globe. Mr. Hauser and his family will be relocating to Australia in early 2024. Until that time, Mr. Hauser will work closely with the North American commercial leadership team to plan for and execute on a redesigned business model and go-to-market approach for AviClear in North America, both for existing and new customers.

Taylor Harris, Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Brent to the Cutera team. During his two decades in the aesthetics industry, Brent has demonstrated tremendous leadership capability and commercial savvy in markets across the globe. And in our time working together at Zeltiq, I developed tremendous respect for Brent as an individual, one who demonstrates all of the leadership commitments and core values to which Cutera aspires, including a relentless focus on our customers. I look forward to his contributions as we seek to grow our international business and optimize the launch of AviClear both in North America and abroad.”

Mr. Hauser said, “We have a significant opportunity ahead of us at Cutera, as we seek to expand our presence in international markets and bring the exciting AviClear technology to customers outside of North America. I am honored to join and lead the international team, and to work with them to provide unmatched products and service to our customers.”

About Brent Hauser:

Mr. Hauser has over two decades of aesthetics industry experience in commercial roles of increasing responsibility. Mr. Hauser started his career in the laser aesthetics industry at Solta Medical, where he held sales leadership positions in both the European and Asia Pacific regions. Subsequently, Mr. Hauser joined Zeltiq, where he rose to the position of President, North American Operations, responsible for all commercial activity in North America. Following the acquisition of Zeltiq by Allergan, Mr. Hauser became Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the CoolSculpting brand on a global basis. For the last two years, Mr. Hauser has served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales for InBrace. Mr. Hauser holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Stanford University, where he was an All-American cross country runner, holding several school records. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Cure JM (juvenile myositis) Foundation.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

